CaneSport - Baseball again routed by FSU, 9-1

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes fell to rival Florida State, 9-1, Saturday, dropping a series to the Seminoles in Coral Gables for the first time since 2015. UM lost the series opener Friday night, 13-1.

Florida State got on the scoreboard in the first inning on Saturday, making Miami pay for a two-out error by second baseman Anthony Vilar. After Robby Martin reached on the error, Matheu Nelson hit a two-run homer to left off UM starter Victor Mederos that gave the Noles a 2-0 lead after its first turn to bat.

Miami answered in the bottom of the first, loading the bases before Christian Del Castillo’s RBI single to right pushed home Jordan Lala and cut the FSU lead in half, 2-1.

Florida State added a run in the top of the third, when Robby Martin doubled home Tyler Martin. But the Noles capitalized on a three-error top of the fourth by the Canes, adding a pair of unearned runs to take a 5-1 lead. Mederos had tough luck on the mound for Miami, as four of his six runs allowed were unearned over five-plus innings of work.

The Noles tacked on three more in the sixth, as Logan Lacey singled home Ryan Romano and Matheu Nelson followed with a two-run single off reliever Alex McFarlane that made it 8-1.

Left-hander Bryce Hubbart was replaced on the mound by lefty Clayton Kwiatkowski after Hubbart held the Hurricanes to one run on four hits while striking out eight over six innings.

The Seminoles scored again in their final turn at bat, as Romano drove in Parker Messick with a one-out single to right off McFarlane in the ninth.

The Canes and Seminoles will close out the series Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m., with right-hander Daniel Federman set to face off against right-hander Conor Grady.