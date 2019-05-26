CaneSport.com

The NCAA has announced its 16 host sites for regionals. And Miami missed out on hosting - it's expected the Canes will be a No. 2 seed when the brackets are announced during an ESPNU Selection Show on Monday beginning at noon.

It will be the first time UM competes in regionals since 2016, a once-unheard of statistic for a program that had a run of 44 straight regional appearances.

UM finished 39-18 (18-12 ACC), but was up and down the last six games with a 3-3 record that included a 7-5 loss in its most recent game in ACC pool play to ACC Tournament champion UNC.

The Canes have won this year behind the power hitting of Alex Toral (22 home runs) and Raymond Gil (11 homers), the consistent hiting of Adrian Del Castillo (.329, 9 home runs) and JP Gates (.346, four homers) along with a pitching staff that's compiled a 3.88 ERA.



Leading the way on the mound has been Brian Van Belle (9-2, 3.30 ERA) and Evan McKendry (6-2, 4.69) along with relievers Greg Veliz (nine saves, 2.68 ERA) and Daniel Federman (seven saves, 3.09 ERA).

Now UM wants to keep its bats going and get strong pitching with the ultimate goal Omaha.