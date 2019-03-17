CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Aaron Sabato's two-homer day helped give the Canes their first series loss in ACC play, falling at No. 8 North Carolina, 8-5.

The Hurricanes (15-4, 3-3 ACC) jumped out to a three-run lead in the first, but the Tar Heels (16-5, 2-4 ACC) exploded for seven runs over the first three innings to win the series finale at Boshamer Stadium on Sunday.

Miami's bats got hot early against UNC starter Austin Bergner, ripping three hits including a three-run homer deep to right from Adrian Del Castillo that put the Canes up, 3-0

But the Tar Heels put a rally together in the bottom of the first against Miami's Brian Van Belle, scoring four runs on three hits to take a 4-3 lead. The four-run inning was capped by a two-run homer from Sabato that shifted the advantage from Miami to North Carolina.

While Bergner settled down after a rough first inning, North Carolina continued to barrel up Van Belle's pitches. Dylan Harris, who doubled off the top of the wall in the first, hit a two-out solo homer to right to double UNC's lead after two innings.

Sabato struck again in the third, hitting an opposite field two-run shot that the freshman his second homer in as many at-bats and doubled Carolina's lead, 7-3. Van Belle finished the day allowing seven runs on seven hits over three innings while striking out five.

Miami turned to lefty reliever Jeremy Cook in the fourth and the sophomore responded with an excellent outing. Cook threw 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit and one walk to keep North Carolina within striking distance.

After a rough first inning, Bergner cruised through the next four before the Canes got a two-out rally in the sixth. Raymond Gil smacked a two-out double and scored on an RBI single from Dylan Cloonan to cut the lead to three, 7-4

Two innings later, Freddy Zamora led off the eighth with a solo homer to left off lefty Caden O'Brien that brought Miami within two, 7-5. Raymond Gil reached on an error by third baseman Ashton McGee and that brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, but Dylan Cloonan swung through a 2-2 pitch to end the threat.

UNC added a run in the eighth, as Ike Freeman grounded out to short with the bases loaded and Brandon Martorano scored from third to build a three-run cushion heading to the ninth.

The Canes are back in action Tuesday, beginning a five-game homestand with a two-game midweek series against Columbia. Both games onTuesday and Wednesday are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.