Baseball departs for ACC Tournament looking to play best ball
The Miami Hurricanes made a quick exit at last year's ACC baseball tournament, losing successive games to Duke and Florida State.
This year, with a team that ended the regular season with its best record in six years (39-16 overall, 20-10 ACC), the Canes are focused on not just emerging from Pool C competition vs. NC State and Wake Forest, but winning the whole thing.
It’s first things first, though, which means NC State on Wednesday.
No. 6-ranked Miami (39-16, 20-10 ACC) is the top seed in Pool C (and the No. 3 seed overall), joined by sixth-seeded Wake Forest (39-16-1, 15-14-1 ACC) and 10th-seeded NC State (33-20, 14-15 ACC). The Hurricanes are set to open postseason play at 7 p.m. Wed. against the Wolfpack. Miami will square off against the Demon Deacons at 3 p.m. Friday to conclude pool play.
Coastal Division champion Virginia Tech and Atlantic Division winner Louisville are the top two seeds for the ACC Baseball Championship, which begins tomorrow at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.
"One of our goals was to be a top 8 team at the end of the year where we can host a regional, hopefully win a regional, host a super regional,” coach Gino DiMare said Monday just before the team departed campus for the airport. “We’re in pretty good position to do that, but we still need to play well (at the ACC Tournament).”
The Hokies (40-11, 19-9 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. Virginia Tech is joined by eighth-seeded North Carolina (34-19, 15-15 ACC) and 12th-seeded Clemson (35-21, 13-16 ACC). Pool B features No. 2 Louisville (38-16-1, 18-11-1 ACC), along with No. 7 Georgia Tech (33-21, 15-15 ACC) and No. 11 Pitt (27-26, 13-16 ACC). Fourth-seeded Notre Dame (33-13, 16-11 ACC) is joined in Pool D by fifth-seeded Virginia (38-15, 17-13 ACC) and No. 9 seed Florida State (32-22, 15-15 ACC).
The first task for UM, of course, is advancing out of pool play. Miami’s first game is 7 pm Wednesday against NC State with Game 2 on Friday at 3 pm against Wake.
The Canes did not face either team during the season, and the Demon Deacons finished with a 39-16-1 record (15-14-1 ACC) while the Wolfpack was 33-20 (14-15 ACC).
"We won’t change anything,” CJ Kayfus said. “Everything has been working to this point, so we’ll stay the same.”
Interestingly, Wake Forest ended the season with a clean sweep of NC State (by scores of 8-2, 6-2, and 5-0). The team enters with five straight wins but a month ago was swept by a Notre Dame team (including a 21-3 blowout) that Miami just took two out of three from.
The Demon Deacons thrive on a strong lineup, batting .319 and with opponents' ERA a staggering 8.77 (by comparison UM bats .293 as a team and opposing pitchers have a 7.36 ERA). There are several dangerous hitters including Brendan Tinsman (.345, 22 home runs), Nick Kurtz (.357, 14 homers), Michael Turconi (.314, 14 homers), Tommy Hawke (.375, .505 on base percentage) and Pierce Bennett (.374, 6 homers).
The pitching staff has an ace in conference Pitcher of the Year Rhett Lowder (10-3, 2.45 ERA, 94 strikeouts in 88 innings), and closer Camden Minacci has a 1.33 ERA with six saves. But aside from those two it's a hit-or-miss staff that incudes starters Teddy McGraw (5-2, 4.45 ERA) and Josh Hartle (6-6, 5.74 ERA).
The other team in Pool C is NC State, which is coming off the sweep by Wake Forest. It's been an up-and-down season for the Wolfpack, including losing six of seven (with the lone win vs. UNCG) in a stretch from March 2-13.
The team batting average is .294 and ERA is 4.98, so average in both departments. The top hitter is Tommy White (.365, 23 home runs, team high 68 RBI), and also dangerous is LuJames Groover III (.355, 10 homers). The only other batter above .300 is Noah Soles (.323, 3 HR).
On the mound the main starters are Logan Whitaker (2-3, 3.57, 12 starts) and Matt Willadsen (4-4, 4.15, 14 starts). Closer Chris Villaman has nine saves and is 3-3 with a 3.52 ERA.
Miami’s preparing to try and beat both.
But the focus is one at a time.
"This whole season we’ve approached it one game at a time, not looked ahead, back,” Jacob Burke said. “We’ve always kept a good mindset.
“The postseason is the most exciting part of the year, and we’re very excited.”
The Canes are 2-4 over the last six games, so there's been some uneven play recently the team must overcome.
Miami's leaders at the plate are Yohandy Morales (.323, 13 HR), Jacob Burke (.355, 12 HR) and Kayfus (.362, 6 HR).
"We’re just worried about the next game against NC State,” Kayfus said. “We have to continue playing as a team, which we have been pretty much all season. Highs and lows, even through that we’ve been sticking together as a team.”
Morales adds, “We’re going step by step. Every game we play is the most important game of the year. That’s NC State right now.
“We have to worry about ourselves and play the same baseball we’ve played all year. We had a great regular season.”
On the mound if the Canes take the lead into the final inning or two there's arguably the nation's most dominant reliever that can trot out of the pen. Andrew Walters has 13 saves and a 1.24 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 29 innings of work.
"I’ve played well this season, looking to continue it,” Walters said. “(Being a closer) has made me a hardcore kind of guy. … (The bullpen) has pitched better before but our bullpen is solid. We have lot of good arms out there.
“I’m really excited going to the ACC Tournament.”
Of the starting pitchers the only consistent performer for most of the year has been Carson Palmquist (9-3, 14 starts, 2.64 ERA). Karson Ligon (6-5, 13 starts, 4.13 ERA), Jake Garland (6-2, 12 starts, 3.46 ERA) and Alejandro Rosario (2-3, 11 starts 7.21 ERA) round out the rotation.
“The end goal is to win in Omaha,” Palmquist says. “We’re looking forward (to the ACC Tournament), regionals and super regionals.”
Against Notre Dame it was Palmquist starting Thursday night (5 IP, 1 ER), Ligon on Friday (5 IP, 3 ER) and Rosario on Saturday (4.2 IP, 5 ER).
DiMare said he “has an idea” who will start UM’s first game, but he’s not announcing it yet.
"NC State is a team to me that last year might have been the best team in the country, had it taken away from them (due to COVID),” DiMare said. “They did lose quite a few guys but they’re athletic. Wake Forest always is offensive, paly in an offensive park. They have the Pitcher of the Year in the ACC, that’s impressive in that ballpark.
“We might have 11 teams, the first time in history, in the NCAA Tournament from our conference. That might happen. This conference is just so competitive … hopefully that prepared us for the NCAA Tournament.”
UM lost only three ACC season series: To Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and FSU. Only one series loss was at home, showing the importance of hosting regionals and super regionals.
The Canes are coming off a series win against Notre Dame and hope to be playing their best ball in the postseason.
The general perception is if UM emerges from its pool, the Canes will be a lock as a top 8 seed.
"We’ve played well in our ballpark, want to be in front of our fans,” DiMare said. “This can’t be a tune-up situation (for regionals). We have to be ready to play.
“That first game we play is going to be very big in terms of us getting a Top 8 seed.”
2022 ACC Baseball Championship Schedule
May 24-29 at Truist Field, Charlotte, N.C.
NOTE: The ACC Baseball Championship features a pool-play format leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play round robin in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 24-27). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing in the ACC Championship Game Sunday.
If the teams are tied at the completion of pool play, the team with the highest seed in the respective pool will advance.
Tuesday, May 24
No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 7 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 10 NC State vs. No. 6 Wake Forest, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
Wednesday, May 25
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 11 Pitt, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 5 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
Thursday, May 26
No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. No. 2 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
Friday, May 27
No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 6 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Miami, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)
Saturday, May 28
Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)
Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)
Sunday, May 29
ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2/ACCN Extra)
6 Canes Earn All-ACC Honors
Six Miami Hurricanes received recognition from the Atlantic Coast Conference Monday morning, following the 2022 regular season.
Left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist and right-handed reliever Andrew Walters were named to the All-ACC First Team, while outfielder Jacob Burke, first baseman CJ Kayfus and third baseman Yohandy Morales garnered All-ACC Second Team honors. Meanwhile, right-hander Karson Ligon was among the 12 rookies tabbed to the All-ACC Freshman Team.
For the second straight campaign, Palmquist was selected to the top team, becoming the first Hurricane since Zack Collins in 2015 and 2016 to accomplish the feat in back-to-back years. The southpaw is one of only two players in the ACC to reach the century mark in strikeouts and ranks third in the league with nine wins. His 2.64 ERA checks in fourth in the conference, while his .220 batting average against sits in seventh. In 11 of his 14 starts, Palmquist has yielded one earned run or few, totaling three double-digit strikeout performances along the way.
The most dominant closer in the ACC and one of the top relievers in America, Walters picked up first-team distinction. The hard-throwing righty is tied for fourth in the country and paces the conference with 13 saves. Walters finished the regular season with a 1.24 ERA, allowing just four earned runs over 21 appearances. The Palm Bay, Fla. native has an 11-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio, punching out 55 batters and issuing only five free passes in 29 innings. He is one save shy of cracking Miami’s all-time top 10 for saves in a single season. Walters was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.
Kayfus earned his first All-ACC recognition after being Miami’s top hitter in 2022. The sophomore leads the Hurricanes in average (.362), hits (79), walks (35), on-base percentage (.458), stolen bases (16) and multi-hit games (25). Within the ACC, Miami’s leadoff man is tied for fourth in hits and tied for eighth in stolen bases. The Hurricanes MVP has reached base safely in all but two games during the regular season and 58 of the last 60 contests, dating back to last year.
One of the most prolific power hitters in the league, Morales has tallied a team-best 58 runs, 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 132 total bases. His .323 average ranks third on the team, while his 47 RBI check in fourth. The Miami native is the first Hurricane since Collins to blast double-digit homers in back-to-back seasons. Morales joins Palmquist to receive ACC honors in consecutive campaigns after being tabbed to the freshman team in 2021.
In his first year in the orange and green, Burke turned in one of the best campaigns by a Hurricane outfielder in recent memory. The St. Francisville, La., native, who transferred to The U after two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana, leads the team with 55 RBI, the most by a Hurricane in three years, and a .611 slugging percentage. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound five-tool star is second on the club with a .355 average and 12 home runs. Burke etched himself into the Miami record books, posting eight RBI against North Dakota State on May 6, becoming the first Hurricane since David Thompson in 2015 to plate that many runs in a game.
Ligon proved to be one of the top freshmen arms in the conference in his debut season with the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound righty has held opponents to a .253 batting average, which ranks second among ACC freshmen. The rookie has notched a 6-5 ledger with a 4.12 ERA over 72 innings, notching a spot on the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list.
The complete All-ACC Baseball Teams are listed below:
Player of the Year – Max Wagner, Clemson, So., 3B
Defensive Player of the Year – Levi Usher, Louisville, Sr., OF
Pitcher of the Year – Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest, So., SP
Freshman of the Year – Tommy White, NC State, Fr., DH
Coach of the Year – John Szefc, Virginia Tech
All-ACC First Team
Max Wagner, Clemson, So., 3B
Parker Messick, Florida State, So., SP
Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech, So., C
Andrew Jenkins, Georgia Tech, So., 1B
Chandler Simpson, Georgia Tech, So., 2B
Carson Palmquist, Miami, So., SP
Andrew Walters, Miami, So., RP
Tommy White, NC State, Fr., DH
John Michael Bertrand, Notre Dame, Gr., SP
Jake Gelof, Virginia, So., 3B
Alex Tappen, Virginia, Gr., OF
Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech, So., OF
Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech, Fr., SP
Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech, So., OF
Tanner Schobel, Virginia Tech, SS
Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest, So., SP
All-ACC Second Team
Luke Gold, Boston College, Jr., 2B
Bryce Hubbart, Florida State, So., SP
Tim Borden II, Georgia Tech, So., DH
Tres Gonzalez, Georgia Tech, So., OF
Jared Poland, Louisville, Sr., SP
Michael Prosecky, Louisville, Jr., RP
Dalton Rushing, Louisville, Jr., C
Levi Usher, Louisville, Sr., OF
Jacob Burke, Miami, So., OF
CJ Kayfus, Miami, So., 1B
Yohandy Morales, Miami, So., 3B
Danny Serretti, North Carolina, Jr., SS
LuJames Groover, NC State, So., 1B
Matt Gilbertson, Pitt, Sr., SP
Brian Gursky, Virginia, Gr., SP
Cade Hunter, Virginia Tech, So., C
All-ACC Third Team
Mack Anglin, Clemson, R-So., SP
Blake Wright, Clemson, So., 2B
Stephen Reid, Georgia Tech, So., OF
Christian Knapczyk, Louisville, So., SS
Cameron Masterman, Louisville, R-Sr., OF
Ben Metzinger, Louisville, Sr., 3B
Jack Payton, Louisville, So., DH
Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, Fr., OF
Angel Zarate, North Carolina, Jr., OF
Devonte Brown, NC State, Sr., OF
Chris Villaman, NC State, So., RP
Ryan Cole, Notre Dame, Gr., OF
Billy Corcoran, Pitt, Jr., SP
Nick Biddison, Virginia Tech, Jr., OF
Griffin Green, Virginia Tech, So., SP
Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest, Fr., 1B
Brendan Tinsman, Wake Forest, R-Jr., C
*17 players on the third team due to a tie in the voting
All-Freshman Team
Alex Mooney, Duke, SS
Jaime Ferrer, Florida State, OF
Logan Beard, Louisville, 2B
Karson Ligon, Miami, SP
Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, OF
Tommy White, NC State, DH
Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia, SS
Casey Saucke, Virginia, OF
Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech, 3B
Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech, SP