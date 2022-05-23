Baseball departs for ACC Tournament looking to play best ball

The Miami Hurricanes made a quick exit at last year's ACC baseball tournament, losing successive games to Duke and Florida State.

This year, with a team that ended the regular season with its best record in six years (39-16 overall, 20-10 ACC), the Canes are focused on not just emerging from Pool C competition vs. NC State and Wake Forest, but winning the whole thing.

It’s first things first, though, which means NC State on Wednesday.

No. 6-ranked Miami (39-16, 20-10 ACC) is the top seed in Pool C (and the No. 3 seed overall), joined by sixth-seeded Wake Forest (39-16-1, 15-14-1 ACC) and 10th-seeded NC State (33-20, 14-15 ACC). The Hurricanes are set to open postseason play at 7 p.m. Wed. against the Wolfpack. Miami will square off against the Demon Deacons at 3 p.m. Friday to conclude pool play.

Coastal Division champion Virginia Tech and Atlantic Division winner Louisville are the top two seeds for the ACC Baseball Championship, which begins tomorrow at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

"One of our goals was to be a top 8 team at the end of the year where we can host a regional, hopefully win a regional, host a super regional,” coach Gino DiMare said Monday just before the team departed campus for the airport. “We’re in pretty good position to do that, but we still need to play well (at the ACC Tournament).”

The Hokies (40-11, 19-9 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. Virginia Tech is joined by eighth-seeded North Carolina (34-19, 15-15 ACC) and 12th-seeded Clemson (35-21, 13-16 ACC). Pool B features No. 2 Louisville (38-16-1, 18-11-1 ACC), along with No. 7 Georgia Tech (33-21, 15-15 ACC) and No. 11 Pitt (27-26, 13-16 ACC). Fourth-seeded Notre Dame (33-13, 16-11 ACC) is joined in Pool D by fifth-seeded Virginia (38-15, 17-13 ACC) and No. 9 seed Florida State (32-22, 15-15 ACC).

The Canes did not face either team during the season, and the Demon Deacons finished with a 39-16-1 record (15-14-1 ACC) while the Wolfpack was 33-20 (14-15 ACC).

"We won’t change anything,” CJ Kayfus said. “Everything has been working to this point, so we’ll stay the same.”

Interestingly, Wake Forest ended the season with a clean sweep of NC State (by scores of 8-2, 6-2, and 5-0). The team enters with five straight wins but a month ago was swept by a Notre Dame team (including a 21-3 blowout) that Miami just took two out of three from.

The Demon Deacons thrive on a strong lineup, batting .319 and with opponents' ERA a staggering 8.77 (by comparison UM bats .293 as a team and opposing pitchers have a 7.36 ERA). There are several dangerous hitters including Brendan Tinsman (.345, 22 home runs), Nick Kurtz (.357, 14 homers), Michael Turconi (.314, 14 homers), Tommy Hawke (.375, .505 on base percentage) and Pierce Bennett (.374, 6 homers).

The pitching staff has an ace in conference Pitcher of the Year Rhett Lowder (10-3, 2.45 ERA, 94 strikeouts in 88 innings), and closer Camden Minacci has a 1.33 ERA with six saves. But aside from those two it's a hit-or-miss staff that incudes starters Teddy McGraw (5-2, 4.45 ERA) and Josh Hartle (6-6, 5.74 ERA).

The other team in Pool C is NC State, which is coming off the sweep by Wake Forest. It's been an up-and-down season for the Wolfpack, including losing six of seven (with the lone win vs. UNCG) in a stretch from March 2-13.

The team batting average is .294 and ERA is 4.98, so average in both departments. The top hitter is Tommy White (.365, 23 home runs, team high 68 RBI), and also dangerous is LuJames Groover III (.355, 10 homers). The only other batter above .300 is Noah Soles (.323, 3 HR).

On the mound the main starters are Logan Whitaker (2-3, 3.57, 12 starts) and Matt Willadsen (4-4, 4.15, 14 starts). Closer Chris Villaman has nine saves and is 3-3 with a 3.52 ERA.

Miami’s preparing to try and beat both.

But the focus is one at a time.

"This whole season we’ve approached it one game at a time, not looked ahead, back,” Jacob Burke said. “We’ve always kept a good mindset.

“The postseason is the most exciting part of the year, and we’re very excited.”

The Canes are 2-4 over the last six games, so there's been some uneven play recently the team must overcome.

Miami's leaders at the plate are Yohandy Morales (.323, 13 HR), Jacob Burke (.355, 12 HR) and Kayfus (.362, 6 HR).

"We’re just worried about the next game against NC State,” Kayfus said. “We have to continue playing as a team, which we have been pretty much all season. Highs and lows, even through that we’ve been sticking together as a team.”

Morales adds, “We’re going step by step. Every game we play is the most important game of the year. That’s NC State right now.

“We have to worry about ourselves and play the same baseball we’ve played all year. We had a great regular season.”

On the mound if the Canes take the lead into the final inning or two there's arguably the nation's most dominant reliever that can trot out of the pen. Andrew Walters has 13 saves and a 1.24 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 29 innings of work.

"I’ve played well this season, looking to continue it,” Walters said. “(Being a closer) has made me a hardcore kind of guy. … (The bullpen) has pitched better before but our bullpen is solid. We have lot of good arms out there.

“I’m really excited going to the ACC Tournament.”

Of the starting pitchers the only consistent performer for most of the year has been Carson Palmquist (9-3, 14 starts, 2.64 ERA). Karson Ligon (6-5, 13 starts, 4.13 ERA), Jake Garland (6-2, 12 starts, 3.46 ERA) and Alejandro Rosario (2-3, 11 starts 7.21 ERA) round out the rotation.

“The end goal is to win in Omaha,” Palmquist says. “We’re looking forward (to the ACC Tournament), regionals and super regionals.”

Against Notre Dame it was Palmquist starting Thursday night (5 IP, 1 ER), Ligon on Friday (5 IP, 3 ER) and Rosario on Saturday (4.2 IP, 5 ER).

DiMare said he “has an idea” who will start UM’s first game, but he’s not announcing it yet.

"NC State is a team to me that last year might have been the best team in the country, had it taken away from them (due to COVID),” DiMare said. “They did lose quite a few guys but they’re athletic. Wake Forest always is offensive, paly in an offensive park. They have the Pitcher of the Year in the ACC, that’s impressive in that ballpark.

“We might have 11 teams, the first time in history, in the NCAA Tournament from our conference. That might happen. This conference is just so competitive … hopefully that prepared us for the NCAA Tournament.”

UM lost only three ACC season series: To Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and FSU. Only one series loss was at home, showing the importance of hosting regionals and super regionals.

The Canes are coming off a series win against Notre Dame and hope to be playing their best ball in the postseason.

The general perception is if UM emerges from its pool, the Canes will be a lock as a top 8 seed.

"We’ve played well in our ballpark, want to be in front of our fans,” DiMare said. “This can’t be a tune-up situation (for regionals). We have to be ready to play.

“That first game we play is going to be very big in terms of us getting a Top 8 seed.”