News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 16:05:46 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Baseball departs for regionals expecting rowdy environment

Nqqtd3vlkpcggiv5c0xs
CaneSport.com
Staff

The baseball team is on its way.No. 2 seeded UM departed this afternoon for the Starkville, Miss., regional where the Canes will face Central Michigan in its first game Friday at 8 p.m.Mississippi ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}