Baseball drops fourth in a row, fall to Ga. Tech 7-5

ATLANTA, Ga. — Miami catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. blasted two home runs, but the third-ranked Hurricanes fell to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 7-5, Saturday at Mac Nease Baseball Park.

“Honestly, I don’t remember those at-bats,” Romero Jr. said. “Right now, all I’m worried about is getting back to this winning streak we need to get back on and just start winning. The two bombs don’t mean anything because we didn’t win.”

Romero launched a solo shot in the third and a two-run jack in the fourth, but the Hurricanes (31-12, 16-7 ACC) were unable to come up with key knocks late.

“They got the hits when they needed them and we didn’t,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “They hit with guys in scoring position and we didn’t. We hit some balls hard, but not enough times. At the end of the day, we didn’t come through in the clutch when we needed to.”

It marked Miami's fourth loss in a row.

Georgia Tech (27-17, 12-11 ACC) scored five of its first six runs with two outs, highlighted by a four-run fourth.

With the Hurricanes ahead, 5-2, the Yellow Jackets sparked a rally.

Designated hitter Tim Borden II was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, ending Miami starter Karson Ligon’s day prematurely.

One batter later, Georgia Tech grabbed control.

Yellow Jacket third baseman Drew Compton plated a pair with a single and the Hurricanes made a defensive miscue, allowing the hometown team to clear the bases.

Miami relievers Ronaldo Gallo, Alex McFarlane, Anthony Arguelles and JP Gates held the Jackets scoreless over the last 3 2/3 innings to keep the Hurricanes within striking distance.

The Hurricanes brought the tying run to the dish in both the seventh and eighth frames, but couldn’t find the crucial hit.

Georgia Tech closer Zach Maxwell (3) locked down a four-out save for the second straight day to help the Yellow Jackets secure the series.

Right-hander Logan McGuire (3-2) picked up the win, while Ligon (5-3) was tagged with the loss.

Miami and Georgia Tech wrap up the three-game set Sunday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

“It’s a rough patch and we understand that,” Romero Jr. said. “We know the team we can be. This is going to make us tougher and better. We have to come out tomorrow and push and push and push.”