Miami fell behind early and could not muster enough offense Friday night, dropping its series opener with host Georgia Tech, 6-1, at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Jackets (15-11, 4-6 ACC) struck for runs in each of the game's first three innings to jump out to an early lead.

Tech righthander Xzavion Curry (6-0) tossed eight innings and struck out 12 to maintain his perfect season record.

Senior lefthander Jeb Bargfeldt lasted five innings in the loss, as Georgia Tech out-hit the Canes 14-7.

Bargfeldt (2-3) surrendered career high-tying totals in both hits (nine) and runs (five).

The hosts wasted little time in opening the scoring; a two-run home run from Tech's Tristin English was aided by gusting winds to right, putting the Jackets up 2-0 in the first.

The Hurricanes (12-13, 6-4 ACC) halved the deficit in the second when they tagged Curry for three hits in the frame.

Isaac Quinones and Willy Escala dropped singles into center for Miami's first two hits of the inning. Senior Michael Perez made it three singles, knocking a two-out pitch from Curry to center to score Quinones and make it 2-1.

Escala extended his hitting streak to six games with the single and made it 16 of his last 17 games with at least one hit.

Perez (2-for-5) recorded his third multi-hit game of the season in the loss.

Georgia Tech (15-11, 4-6 ACC) added runs on an RBI double in the second, a run-scoring groundout in the third and another RBI groundout in the fifth.

Senior Michael Burns reached base for the 12th straight game with a sixth-inning single off Curry.

Senior lefthander Michael Mediavilla and senior righthander Cooper Hammond pitched out of the bullpen for Miami, as did freshman lefthander Jeremy Cook.

The Jackets added an insurance run in the eighth to run their lead to 6-1.

The Hurricanes and Yellow Jackets return to Russ Chandler Stadium Saturday for Game 2 of its three-game series. First pitch for the contest, slated for broadcast on ACC Network Extra and WVUM 90.5 FM, is set for 4 p.m.