CaneSport.com

Yes, the ACC Tournament is upcoming.

With regionals … and a chance to host … looming.

But the Canes’ biggest focus remains the ultimate goal: A national championship. Showing out at the ACC tourney and beyond is just a step in that direction.

“We’re going up there to win it, want to go up there and win, get another banner, but that’s not the only banner we want to get hanging back up there,” closer Gregory Veliz said today as UM prepared to board a bus for Durham, N.C. and the ACC tourney. “We want to come back here and host, that’s our goal, and like Gino (DiMare) says our goal is to win a national championship. The ACC is the first step, then regionals.”

Coach Gino DiMare added winning the ACC "is not our No. 1 goal."

"Our No. 1 goal is to win the national championship," DiMare said. "There's a process to it."

DiMare, in his first year as head coach, has led UM to a 38-17 record (18-12 ACC). Miami of course, didn’t qualify for regionals the last two years, a once unthinkable statistic.

"This year we’ve really brought it back, that intensity, that mindset that `Hey, this is Miami,’” Alex Toral said.

DiMare declined to name the starting pitchers for ACC tourney play. But Miami is the top team in Pool D, joined by No. 5 North Carolina (38-17, 17-13) and No. 9 Virginia (32-22, 14-16). Miami plays 3 p.m. on Thursday against Virginia and then faces North Carolina on Friday at 3 p.m.

"We’re playing good ball here toward the and we’re trying to keep it going, make a strong run in the ACC Tournament, give us a better chance to host,” Toral said. “(UVA and UNC) are great ACC teams. UNC and Virginia have great pitching. We’re going up there looking to battle our at-bats out, win every inning, every pitch. … We’re just going out there trying to win every game.”

“We want to win each game, give us a better chance to host a regional,” pitcher Brian Van Belle said. “We haven’t won it since 2008 - we play a complete game every game it’ll give us the best chance to win it all. … (UVA and UNC) are both good hitting teams, don’t strike out a lot.”

And after the ACC Tournament?

“This is going to be my first regional as a junior. And growing up in South Florida and coming to the games, to be able to host and play (in regionals), it’s going to be awesome and I’m very excited. Hopefully we get to host here in Miami.”

Conventional wisdom right now is that UM is in good shape to host regionals and can seal the deal with one win in pool play.

What’s changed this year for the team?

“The attitude, the culture, the mindset - it changed in August,” DiMare said. “It was embarrassing, humiliating what we dealt with the last couple of years. Nothing is going to drive our team more than that, what we’ve dealt with the last few years. Every day it’s been kind of that attitude, that chip on our shoulder that we’re tired of hearing about our program not being where it needs to be.

"We're not where we need to be, but we're certainly in the right direction."

* The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game. Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.