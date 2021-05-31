Baseball learns NCAA fate: Team headed to Gainesville

It wasn’t a good showing for the Miami Hurricanes at the ACC championships, with the team losing its two games to Duke and Florida State. But now there is new life. The Hurricanes learned their NCAA fate today. They’ll be playing in the Gainesville regional, which includes No. 1 seed UF, Miami’s 1st game opponent No. 3 South Alabama, and No. 4 USF. "We had an idea would be going to Gainesville once we saw Florida State was going somewhere else," coach Gino Dimare said. “Right now we just want to pull up information on schools. It’s like a hurry up and get ready deal. South Alabama is our 1st opponent - we’re trying to get as much information as we can, don’t know anything about them. Florida, we know a lot about them, but you can’t get to them unless you take care the 1st game. … There is a chance you don’t even play Florida if you don’t come ready to play the 1st game. “This is the time of the year we have to really step it up.” Yes, the team is going back to where it all started - UM won 2 of 3 at UF to begin the season and became ranked No. 1 in some polls at that time. “We are excited,” DiMare said. “We had success earlier in the year in Gainesville. That’s a good thing for our guys mentally, going back there knowing we have had success there.” Miami is the 2 seed and faces 3-seed South Alabama (33-20) on Friday (5:00 p.m., ACCN). No. 15 Florida (38-20) faces 4 seed USF Friday (12:00 p.m., SECN), and whoever emerges faces the winner of the Austin Regional. “South Alabama, we’re focusing on them,” INF Anthony Vilar said. “Going back to Gainesville, and we are ready to finish everyone’s season there. “The most energy we had all year was at Gainesville, so with it being a regional we are going to have a lot more energy. We are going to compete very hard every game, every pitch.”

That’s a good thing for our guys mentally, going back there knowing we have had success there. — Gino DiMare on playing at UF

UM won five of six games at the end of the regular season, and has a 32-19 record. “It’s great, a place (UF) we’re familiar with,” infielder Ray Gil said. “Florida is one of our rivals, but 1st is South Alabama so we are focused on that game . … We will take it one game at a time and try to play team baseball and make out of the regional. “For most of the veterans this is our 4th or 3rd year and we haven’t made it to Omaha yet. That is definitely one of our goals. Being a part of this program the history is to always be a part of Omaha. That’s always our goal going to the season and that has not changed. We are looking forward to making a run.” The team batting average is .266, led by Christian Del Castillo who is hitting .368 with 33 runs and four homers. The only other Hurricane batting over .300 is Gil at .305 with eight home runs. The Canes have struggled at times with timely hitting, inconsistent fielding and starting pitching problems. Of pitchers with five or more starts only two have ERA’s below 5.00 – Daniel Federman (4-4, 4.46 ERA) and Jake Smith (3-0, 2.68 ERA). "We are happy to be there (Gainesville regional),” Federman said. “We want to take care of business. We will take it one game at a time, go out there involved. … I have a big bucket list, and Omaha is the final thing.” Certainly there are challenges entering this postseason for the team. And DiMare knows it. “It’s been a tough year for us from an inconsistent standpoint,” DiMare said. “It’s been a tough one, an up and down inconsistent year. But I did tell the guys – we did win 8 out of our last 10 games. I feel good about our team and how we are playing on a pitching side and defensive side of the ball. We have been playing excellent defensively and we have been pitching well (recently). Our bullpen has been a big part of that, and Jake Smith has been great, some of the other guys. We have to find a way to swing the bat better, score runs. “We showed signs where we can play really, really good. We showed signs where we can’t. This is not the time for that. If you’re going to have any hiccups you’re not going to be playing very long. We have to be at our best as we go forward, because the team that’s at its best will be in Omaha. It’s that simple.” * DiMare said a starting pitcher for the first game will be decided on Tuesday. * With UM 0 – 2 in the ACC Tournament, DiMare knows what needs to be different. “To me it’s we have to score more runs, have to swing the bat better,” he said. “I thought we pitched and played well against Duke. Obviously Duke was playing very, very well. We had our chance, couldn’t score enough runs. That’s plain and simple. We have to find a way to swing the bat better, score more runs. That’s been an emphasis of ours. Hopefully we can catch on fire here this weekend with our offense.” * UF will have a full crowd. “When we played there early in the year, the COVID restrictions there weren’t but a few thousand people,” DiMare said. “This will be interesting because the NCAA has opened up the crowds to where they can be full capacity. We and a lot of teams in our conference played in front of really no crowds or very small crowds. So this will be very interesting to see how teams handle it.”

The opponents

FLORIDA the gators finished 38 – 20 overall and 17 – 13 in the SEC. As mentioned above the team dropped its first three games of the season to Miami. Most recently in the SEC tournament UF beat Kentucky, Mississippi State and Alabama before losing to Tennessee in the SEC semifinals, 4-0. The Gators have a team batting average of .280 while holding opponents to .244. Florida also has 70 home runs in the team's 58 games. The top hitters are Jud Fabian (20 home runs, 46 RBI), Jacob Young (.317, five home runs), Sterlin Thompson (.313, five home runs) and Nathan Hickey (.312, nine home runs). On the mound the team has a 4.18 ERA, led by starters Hunter Barco (10 – 2, 3.1 ERA) and Tommy Mace (6 – 1, 4.32 ERA). Heading into the SEC Tournament UF lost four in a row, although three were to a strong Arkansas team. SOUTH FLORIDA UCF finished 28 – 27 and 14 – 14 in the American Athletic Conference, advancing to regionals by winning the conference tournament against UCF, 8 – 7. The team has a .265 batting average overall, led by Carmine Lane (.326, 10 home runs), and 2 other players have double digit home runs – Riley Hogan (11) and Roberto Peña (12). The team also has an outstanding starting pitcher, Jack Jasiak, who opponents hit just .208 against. He is 6 – 7 and has a 2.92 ERA. Overall the staff has a 4.12 ERA. SOUTH ALABAMA South Alabama advanced to regionals with a 10 – 4 when over Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt conference championships. Overall the team finished 33 – 20 and 15 – 9 in the conference. South Alabama has a .244 team batting average so there've been some struggles at the plate. Only 2 players are batting about .300 – Ethan Wilson (.319, 8 home runs) and Michael Sandle (.300, 9 home runs). Pitching has been a strength with a 3.814 ERA. Miles Smith has a 2.23 ERA and a 6 and 1, and JoJo Booker is 7 – 0 with a 3.66 ERA. Plus reliever Jase Dalton is 5 – 3 with 4 saves and a 1.54 ERA.

Nuts and bolts