Baseball looks to keep winning run going against Harvard tonight

Miami baseball head coach Gino DiMare said that the Miami Hurricanes would have to find ways to score runs in 2022. After Sunday’s win over Towson, the fourth year skipper admitted he was a little surprised.

The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes started their 2022 campaign doing something they had never done in program history: scoring double-digit runs in each of their first four games. Their rampant hitting continued into their first midweek of the season, taking down Florida Atlantic on Wednesday, 9-1.

Five Hurricanes are already averaging over one RBI per game, while the Miami bullpen has given up just two earned runs through their first five victories.

This weekend, UM (5-0) welcomes the Harvard Crimson to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. It will be the first time the teams have met since 2003, and the first series between the Crimson and Hurricanes since 1998.

Game times are scheduled for 7 P.M. on Friday and 1 P.M. Saturday.

This weekend is a final tune-up for Miami, which will face No. 15 Florida, Boston College, and Clemson in their next three weekend series. Without jumping too far ahead, here are the things Miami fans should focus on this weekend.

1. Return for Harvard Baseball

When Friday night’s game begins, it will be Harvard’s first baseball game in 719 days. It’s been a long-awaited return for head coach Bill Decker’s team, who shut down their 2020 season on March 8, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic had its fair share of results on everyone, but especially to athletes of the Ivy League. The Ivy League canceled their season five days earlier than Miami’s 2020 season, but didn’t resume action until basketball season in 2021.

Only 14 of Harvard’s 33-man roster stuck with the Crimson from their canceled season in 2021. The Crimson were 1-5 before the pandemic in the 2020 season, but were 27-16 in the year prior.

Summer ball proved to be important for the players to make up for the lost time. First baseman Logan Bravo hit a league-best 14 home runs in the New England Collegiate Baseball League for the North Shore Navigators, whilst infielder Jake Berger hit 25 RBI in 32 games for the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks. Both were named to the NECBL All-Star teams.

Relief pitchers Will Jacobsen (Martha’s Vineyard), Jay Driver (North Shore), Jared Zinn and James Kirkpatrick (Bristol Blues) also spent time in the NECBL in 2021.

It will be a question of whether the Crimson players are fired up for their return, or rusty from the elongated time off. Coach Decker has amassed 662 wins in his coaching career, but certainly has his work cut out for him to start the 2022 campaign. Harvard are projected to finish fourth in the Ivy League preseason poll.

2. Pressure on UM Friday Starter

Opening night of the 2022 season did not go to plan for RHP Alejandro Rosario. After a 5.21 ERA in 2021, the Sophomore gave up five earned runs in his season debut versus Towson.

It was an up-and-down outing from Rosario, who gave up an unearned run in the second inning before getting hit for four Towson runs in the fourth, albeit a couple of mistakes from right fielder Lorenzo Carrier. He still managed to strike out five Tigers, and tossed two shutout innings in the first and fifth frames.

“Alejandro struggled, certainly, but the last inning that he threw… he actually pitched very well,” DiMare said. “We put him back out there, even though he was struggling, and that fifth inning I thought it was good for him to get out there, not only get his endurance and build up his stamina for future starts, but to fight through it and deal with a little adversity.”

DiMare complemented Rosario’s response to struggling in that fifth inning, where he gave up just 1 hit in four batters faced. Rosario was in line for the loss when he exited the game, but got some help from his bats as Miami came from behind.

While most fans and perhaps even some of the coaches may be looking ahead to Miami’s next series, a three-game home tilt versus Florida, Rosario cannot afford to look past Harvard. It’s uncertain how long of a leash Rosario has as the Friday night starter going into this season, but with other starters Carson Palmquist, Jake Garland, and Alex McFarlane all with strong outings against Towson, the pressure has to be rising for the Miami Christian product.

3. Can Carrier keep contributing?

One of Miami’s highest-touted recruits made his splash against Towson, hitting a team-best two home runs while driving in 9 runs. His first grand slam put Miami ahead on Sunday, and paved the way for a major day.

Freshman outfielder Lorenzo Carrier came to Miami as the number one recruit from his home state of Delaware, according to Perfect Game. He won the Gatorade Player of the Year award twice in his high school career, taking home the state championship in 2019.

Gino DiMare stressed one of the key points was to get Carrier acclimated to tougher competition, but the outfielder showed no worries in his first series as a Hurricane. His first Hurricane hit was an RBI triple on Opening Night, then smashing a pair of home runs on Saturday and Sunday. Carrier also led the team in extra base hits, recording two doubles and the aforementioned triple.

“[Lorenzo] came in as a highly-touted guy, so our expectations for him were pretty high,” DiMare said. “He’s living up to them right now.”

In the midweek game against Florida Atlantic, Carrier was promoted up to 5th in the batting order, going 0/2 with a pair of runs. Against a mixed bag of talent within Harvard’s pitching rotation, it will be interesting if Carrier can keep providing a spark in the bottom part of the Hurricanes’ batting order.

4. Is Miami’s plate discipline this strong?

Miami drew 25 walks in their series sweep against Towson. Catcher Max Romero Jr. walked a team-best five times, also drawing a hit by pitch. Outfielder Mike Rosario also drew four walks in the wins over the Tigers.

“We drew 25 walks to 24 strikeouts, that’s pretty darn good,” DiMare said. “[In intersquads] you’re watching the hitters get beat up a little bit, and you’re not quite sure what to get.”

The walks were a huge part of Miami’s come-from-behind win on Opening Night. The Hurricanes drew three consecutive walks and a hit by pitch to load the bases in the sixth inning, sparking a five-run inning to put the Canes in front for good.

Just four of the 17 Hurricanes struck out more than twice over the first series. Outfielder Jacoby Long didn’t strike out during the weekend series, whilst Carrier only was set down once.

Walks were no issue for Miami last season, who drew 241 walks, ranking third in the ACC behind Georgia Tech and Florida State. Three Hurricanes drew over 30 walks last season, all three left the program this fall.

The strikeout numbers stood out in 2021. UM struck out the 6th most times out of any ACC team, averaging 8.6 per game. That number went down to six per contest vs Towson, so it’ll be important to see if Miami can keep working pitch counts and putting the ball in play.

5. Keeping pitch counts down

It was a rough start for pitchers across the ACC, only Pittsburgh’s Logan Evans was able to go deeper than 6.0 IP in their outings. Miami went through numerous rotations in 2021, and got fine, yet short, results against Towson.

Only Rosario gave up more than two runs against the Tigers, but it was the distance that was the problem for the Hurricanes. Rosario, Palmquist, and McFarlane all were only able to get through 5.0 IP in their respective starts.

Opening weekend is never easy for pitchers to go back to facing different players, coach DiMare didn’t seem too phased with having to go to his bullpen with three full innings to play. The bullpen took care of business, but getting starters further into games has to be a point of improvement going into tougher competition.

“You’re still trying to build up the stamina [in their first official outings],” DiMare said. “You’re still trying to build up that pitch count, and it helps if they pitch well enough to leave them in the game for that long.”

The one pitcher that was able to be left in longer against Towson was RHP Jake Garland, who was able to get through 6.0 IP despite giving up two runs. The Jupiter, Florida native did a great job at getting early ground balls, averaging just over 14 pitches per inning.

DiMare said he would’ve kept Garland in longer, but he had to use 12 extra pitches in an inning due to a ground ball that ended up in a fielder’s choice. Garland is one of Miami’s team captains for the 2022 season, and he might have to lead by example this weekend.