Baseball looks to put it all together and get hot, hope rain stays away

The road to Omaha ... and the Miami Hurricanes' first College World Series appearance since 2016 ... begins in earnest Friday at noon.

That’s when UM, tabbed the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, will face the Coral Gables regional’s bottom seed, Canisius.

The other two teams in the regional: No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Mississippi (which play at 7 p.m. Friday).

A hurdle for Miami to overcome isn’t just the other teams in the regional, but also a tropical front that has a lot of rain expected on Friday and Saturday. Because of that the Canes' game was moved to 10 a.m. Friday with the next game immediately following instead of a 7 p.m. start time.

“With the weather being the way it could be, it’s something (the grounds crew) will be able to handle,” coach Gino DiMare said Thursday.

“We just have to all be focused, don’t let that obstruct us from the main goal,” Yoyo Morales added. “Just because the rain comes doesn’t mean we have to stop what we’re doing.”

Miami (39-18), is hosting a regional for the 28th time in program history, and will have the opportunity to host the super regional round should they advance. The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Hattiesburg Regional, hosted by Southern Miss.

As for UM’s matchup with the Golden Griffins tomorrow?

It’s that one-game-at-a-time approach.

“Just excited,” DiMare said. “It’s been a few years since we’ve hosted. We tell players at the beginning of the year that one of our goals is to be a top 8 seed. Over the course of the season our guys played well enough to be a top 8 seed. We’re in a good position. … It’s an advantage, no doubt, being at home.

“We need to make sure that our guys are focused, which they are, on our first game at hand which is Canisius. That’s the most important game of the year.”

While Canisius isn’t a real baseball power, DiMare has cautioned his team not to take game 1 lightly.

“Any team can be dangerous,” DiMare said. “I’m sure they are going to be fired up. And our guys are as excited as any team in this tournament, I can assure you.”

The Canes have not announced a Game 1 starting pitcher, with DiMare pointing to Canisius not naming its starter yet. But it’s expected UM will save ace Carson Palmquist (9-4, 3.09 ERA) for game 2. Miami's other starters have been inconsistent: Jake Garland (6-2, 3.99), Karson Ligon (6-6, 4.50) and Alejandro Rosario (2-3, 7.57). If the Canes can take a lead into the late innings, though, UM has one of the nation's best closers in Andrew Walters (1.20 ERA, 57 strikeouts in 30 innings, .100 opponent batting average, 13 saves).

“Hopefully we make it to Omaha,” Palmquist said. “(Being home) is a huge advantage.”

As for the Cane bats? Miami hits .291 as a team (compared to .249 for opponents). The top threats are Yoyo Morales (.323, 14 HR), CJ Kayfus (.369, 7 HR, 16 SB), Jacob Burke (.351, 12 HR) and Maxwell Romero, Jr. (.278, 12 HR).

“No matter what, everyone will hate on the University of Miami,” Morales said. “But I feel we’ve proved people wrong throughout the year. We have to focus on regionals now.

“We’re going to go in there like it’s the most important game of the year, which it is now.”

Miami is making its 48th postseason appearance and owns an all-time NCAA Regional record of 129-50 (.721), including an 88-17 (.838) ledger at Mark Light Field.

UM hopes to catch fire with the postseason here, and the team’s lost six of its last eight games including two at the ACC Tournament, so the switch needs to be flipped.

“We didn’t play well there,” DiMare said. “There’s new life that we can host, excited to be a top 8.”

The bottom line as UM gears up for regional play?

“Our guys are in a good place right now,” DiMare said. “The energy is very, very good. I like the body language of our team. Have to go out and play the right way, that’s what we’re looking for.”