Baseball looks to put it all together and get hot, hope rain stays away
The road to Omaha ... and the Miami Hurricanes' first College World Series appearance since 2016 ... begins in earnest Friday at noon.
That’s when UM, tabbed the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, will face the Coral Gables regional’s bottom seed, Canisius.
The other two teams in the regional: No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Mississippi (which play at 7 p.m. Friday).
A hurdle for Miami to overcome isn’t just the other teams in the regional, but also a tropical front that has a lot of rain expected on Friday and Saturday. Because of that the Canes' game was moved to 10 a.m. Friday with the next game immediately following instead of a 7 p.m. start time.
“With the weather being the way it could be, it’s something (the grounds crew) will be able to handle,” coach Gino DiMare said Thursday.
“We just have to all be focused, don’t let that obstruct us from the main goal,” Yoyo Morales added. “Just because the rain comes doesn’t mean we have to stop what we’re doing.”
Miami (39-18), is hosting a regional for the 28th time in program history, and will have the opportunity to host the super regional round should they advance. The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Hattiesburg Regional, hosted by Southern Miss.
As for UM’s matchup with the Golden Griffins tomorrow?
It’s that one-game-at-a-time approach.
“Just excited,” DiMare said. “It’s been a few years since we’ve hosted. We tell players at the beginning of the year that one of our goals is to be a top 8 seed. Over the course of the season our guys played well enough to be a top 8 seed. We’re in a good position. … It’s an advantage, no doubt, being at home.
“We need to make sure that our guys are focused, which they are, on our first game at hand which is Canisius. That’s the most important game of the year.”
While Canisius isn’t a real baseball power, DiMare has cautioned his team not to take game 1 lightly.
“Any team can be dangerous,” DiMare said. “I’m sure they are going to be fired up. And our guys are as excited as any team in this tournament, I can assure you.”
The Canes have not announced a Game 1 starting pitcher, with DiMare pointing to Canisius not naming its starter yet. But it’s expected UM will save ace Carson Palmquist (9-4, 3.09 ERA) for game 2. Miami's other starters have been inconsistent: Jake Garland (6-2, 3.99), Karson Ligon (6-6, 4.50) and Alejandro Rosario (2-3, 7.57). If the Canes can take a lead into the late innings, though, UM has one of the nation's best closers in Andrew Walters (1.20 ERA, 57 strikeouts in 30 innings, .100 opponent batting average, 13 saves).
“Hopefully we make it to Omaha,” Palmquist said. “(Being home) is a huge advantage.”
As for the Cane bats? Miami hits .291 as a team (compared to .249 for opponents). The top threats are Yoyo Morales (.323, 14 HR), CJ Kayfus (.369, 7 HR, 16 SB), Jacob Burke (.351, 12 HR) and Maxwell Romero, Jr. (.278, 12 HR).
“No matter what, everyone will hate on the University of Miami,” Morales said. “But I feel we’ve proved people wrong throughout the year. We have to focus on regionals now.
“We’re going to go in there like it’s the most important game of the year, which it is now.”
Miami is making its 48th postseason appearance and owns an all-time NCAA Regional record of 129-50 (.721), including an 88-17 (.838) ledger at Mark Light Field.
UM hopes to catch fire with the postseason here, and the team’s lost six of its last eight games including two at the ACC Tournament, so the switch needs to be flipped.
“We didn’t play well there,” DiMare said. “There’s new life that we can host, excited to be a top 8.”
The bottom line as UM gears up for regional play?
“Our guys are in a good place right now,” DiMare said. “The energy is very, very good. I like the body language of our team. Have to go out and play the right way, that’s what we’re looking for.”
A CLOSER LOOK AT THE FIELD:
NO. 2 ARIZONA (37-23, Pac-12)
The Wildcats finished with a 37-23 overall record and 16-14 in Pac-12 play. There are no common opponents between the teams, and Arizona finished losing five of its final seven games including a regular-season ending sweep at Oregon. But, of note, the team did take two of three at No. 3 national seed Oregon State prior to that.
Arizona bats .288 as a team (compared to .269 for opponents) and has slugged 63 homers (holding opponents to 45). The top threats at the plate are Daniel Susac (team high .367, 12 HR, team high 61 RBI), Tanner O'Tremba (.351, 10 HR) and Chase Davis (.292, team high 16 HR).
On the mound a strength is the bullpen behind Trevor Long (3.89 ERA, 7 saves), Holden Christian (4.33, 5 saves) and reliever Quinn Flanagan (1.72 ERA, 5-1).
The top starting pitcher is Garrett Irvin (5-4, 3.22 ERA), and it's possible he will be held for Game 2 vs. the Canes. The other main starters have struggled with none having an ERA less than 5.50 (TJ Nichols is the other pitcher with more than 80 innings on the season, and he's 5-4 with a 5.51 ERA).
So the bottom line is this is a team that wins with its hitting ... and one very solid starter and a good bullpen.
NO. 3 MISSISSIPPI (32-22, SEC)
The Rebels were 32-22 overall and 14-16 in SEC play, including losing two of the final three games (with a 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt knocking the team out in its lone SEC Tournament matchup).
But a warning to the Canes: This team swept LSU (No. 2 seed in Southern Miss regional) in mid-May before losing two out of three to No. 5 national seed Texas A&M in the next series to round out the regular season.
A common opponent is UCF: Miami lost 10-5 on the road and won 16-10 at home; Ole Miss won two of three at UCF (winning 8-7 and 9-1 and falling 1-0 in 12 innings).
At the plate Ole Miss bats .277 (compared to opponents' .249) and has hit 91 homers (compared to 64 for opponents). The top hitters are Kevin Graham (.345, 10 HR), Justin Bench (.307, 48 runs scored), Tim Elko (.284, team high 19 HR) and Jacob Gonzalez (.276, 16 HR).
On the mound the team has struggled to find full-time starters, and in the final regular season series the No. 1 starter was Dylan DeLucia (5-2, 4.57 ERA, 8 starts in 17 appearances), No. 2 was Hunter Elliott (3-3, 3.29 ERA with 8 starts in 16 appearances) with No. 3 Derek Diamond (4-4, 6.57 ERA, 13 starts and 15 appearances). The closer is Brandon Jackson (9 saves, 1-3 record, 4.38 ERA).
So this is a team that wins with power hitting but has some inconsistent starting pitching. On the year there was one complete game thrown, by DeLucia, and the starters tend not to go deep into games.
NO. 4 CANISIUS (29-23, MAAC)
The Golden Griffins won the MAAC Championship to earn an automatic bid to the tournament, and the team finished 29-23 overall and 15-9 in the conference. Canisius enters on a hot streak with six straight wins, although those games were against Monmouth, Niagara, Marist and Rider. So not at the level that UM or the other teams in this bracket usually face on weekends late in the year.
Pittsburgh is a foe in common here, and Canisius opened the season at home vs. the Panthers, splitting a four-game series. In Miami's home series vs. Pitt the Canes won two of three, including a 17-2 victory.
Canisius bats .296 as a team (opponents hit .261) with 53 homers (vs. 43 for opponents). The top hitters are Max Grant (.404, 10 HR, 55 runs, 52 RBI in the 52 games), Mike DeSefano (.351, 8 HR), Mike Steffan (.339, 9 HR). This is a team that will look to run and manufacture runs, and DeStefano has 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts, while Dylan Vincent (.320 batting average) has stolen 21 in 24 tries.
On the mound there are a couple of consistent starters in Matt Duffy (8-2 3.67 ERA) and Chris Pouliot (8-2, 4.12 ERA). The relief pitching is also good behind closer Peyton Consigli (3.15 ERA, 7 saves), Brett Kochanski (2.88 ERA, 2 saves) and Tom Peltiere (3.19 ERA, 6 starts in 21 appearances, 2 saves).
This is the big underdog team of the regional, considering the level of play it faced most of the season isn't at the same level as the rest of the field.