CaneSport.com

"We were focused and ready to play," DiMare said. "We understand it is down to one game, and this thing is over. Our guys were very down last night, we all were. To turn it around and be able to come back, I am very proud of our guys for doing that."

In the bottom of the ninth Southern got things going with the first three batters all getting on against Cook - on a leadoff single up the middle, a walk and a hard hit ground ball single to right field that plated a run. A two-out single to left center plated another run … the inning finally ended with a pair of runs scored.

It was 11-0. Zamora and Del Castillo walked to load the bases again, and after another pitching change Gil hit a sac fly to deep right, making it 12-0. Gates came to the plate with two outs and struck out for the second time of the inning, swinging at a ball in the dirt.

After Zamora drew a leadoff walk Del Castillo lined a double into the right field corner, putting runners at second and third (it was Del Castillo’s second double to go with his earlier walk). Gil walked to load the bases with no outs, but then Gates struck out on a high pitch out of the strike zone. Toral came through on the next pitch, hitting a looper into the gap in right centerfield for two runs and a 6-0 lead. Then, after a pitching change, Amditis walked to load the bases with one out. Rivera followed by ripping the ball past the third baseman down the left field line for three more runs, making it 9-0. After Rivera took third on a wild pitch Jordan Lala worked a walk, and then a wild pitch scored another run … then Anthony Vilar singled to right to bring in Lala.

"I feel like, personally, hitting is contagious," Toral said. "Once you see Freddy get the first hit, Adrian gets on, Gil with an RBI, and Gates with an RBI. It just relaxes you, and it gets you to the point where now it is my turn to get an RBI.”

In the top of the first inning there were two outs and no one on when UM got consecutive base runners from Freddy Zamora (single), Del Casillo (walk), Gil (single), JP Gates (single) and Toral (double). By the time Michael Amditis flew out to right field the scoreboard read 4-0 Miami.

Mark Mixon replaced McKendry with UM ahead 12-0 in the fifth and went two innings, allowing one hit with no walks and three strikeouts. Alex Ruiz came in for a hitless seventh and eighth, and it was Jeremy Cook pitching the ninth and struggling (three hits allowed, one walk and two runs).

"I usually do not get too sore after throwing," McKendry said. "I think I could be ready to go whenever coach calls my name, whether it is tomorrow or whether it is Monday. I will go out there whenever he needs me, I am ready to go."

Evan McKendry started for the Canes and went four innings, allowing one hit with no walks and three strikeouts. He only threw 37 total pitches, so he could make another start at regionals.

"You better just focus on one game at a time," DiMare said. "You cannot think ahead. It worked itself out today."

UM next faces the loser of a Saturday night game between Mississippi State and Central Michigan in the double elimination format. Southern is now eliminated from regional play. If Miami wins its game tomorrow at 3 p.m. the team will play again at 9 p.m. Win that? UM would play in the winner-take-all game Monday at 7 p.m.

"A good bounce‐back for us," coach Gino DiMare said. "It seemed like we were just here last night and turned around for our guys to come back because [it was] a tough game for us to lose last night. We put ourselves in this position, but our guys came back and got deja vu all over again. We scored runs early. I felt we put them away in the fifth inning there and probably took the life out of them a little bit there with that big inning, which is what we need to do when we have big leads. We have to be able to put the pedal down, and our guys did that today.”

The Hurricanes scored four times in the top of the first ... all with two outs ... and opened up an 12-0 lead with eight runs in the fifth inning.

After a last-inning loss to No. 3 seed Central Michigan in the Starkville regional opener, the No. 2 Canes weren't about to let another close one come down to the end.

Miami Head Coach Gino DiMare Opening Statement

“It could not have worked out any better for us. We get him [starting pitcher Evan McKendry] out of there early with only 30 or so pitches, which, hopefully, we can come back to Evan at some point before this thing is over with. We had some other guys get out of the game and get some rest because we have some guys playing banged up that have been playing banged up for a while. It was good to play a lot of guys and move on to the next game.”

Q: Do you feel like your guys played a little looser today? What was the difference?

GD: “We were not tight yesterday, just because we won by a big score today and lost by one run last night, it had nothing to do with that. I would not say we were loose. We were focused and ready to play. We understand it is down to one game, and this thing is over. Our guys were very down last night, we all were. To turn it around and be able to come back, I am very proud of our guys for doing that. It is not easy to do, but our guys were not tight or anything. We have never been tight, they are focused. We played a good team last night. It was a good game. We made a few mistakes defensively. We could not get the big hit with two outs, and they did. That is baseball. That is how it happens.”

Q: What did you think of Chet getting in there and getting that hit?

GD: “It was awesome. That is the biggest cheers of the day. You always feel good for players that work their tails off like Chet does. He is a great kid, and he is a coachable kid. You want to give those guys every opportunity. When you do, you just wish the best for them. I was happy to see him hit the ball hard.”

Q: In your experience, what do you feel are the keys to be able to come through the losers’ bracket in regional play?

GD: “Well you better not get ahead of yourself and think ‘you got to win this’. You better just focus on one game at a time. You cannot think ahead. It worked itself out today. If you drew it up, you could not draw it up much better for Evan to be able to get him out of there with not too many pitches. We got to win some games to get back to him. I am not sure when he will throw again.”

“It helps now, the starter, if you do not have to be too taxing on your pen because tomorrow would be two games if we were able to win the first game. At that point, we are talking about having to play two games. You do not want to beat up on your bullpen too much. You got to do whatever it takes. If it takes scoring a lot of runs, you got to do that. Certainly, swinging the bat and scoring runs is going to help in this situation because we are going to have to use all of the guys on the staff.”

Miami Infielder Alex Toral

Q: What do you think was the difference between today and last night?

AT: “I feel like, right ahead, we just jumped on them right out of the gate. I feel like, personally, hitting is contagious. Once you see Freddy [Zamora] get the first hit, Adrian [Del Castillo] gets on, [Raymond] Gil with an RBI, and [JP] Gates with an RBI. It just relaxes you, and it gets you to the point where now it is my turn to get an RBI.”

Miami Outfielder Adrian Del Castillo

Q: What do you think was the difference between today and last night?

ADC: “Relax at the plate, doing little things and not trying to do too much. Things worked out for us.”

Miami Pitcher Evan McKendry

Q: Can you access where you at pitching wise after throwing under 40 pitches, and would you be able to come back later this weekend?

EM: “It felt really good. I usually do not get too sore after throwing. I think I could be ready to go whenever Coach [Gino DiMare] calls my name, whether it is tomorrow or whether it is Monday. I will go out there whenever he needs me, I am ready to go.”

Southern Head Coach Kerrick Jackson

Opening Statement

KJ: “Today just was not our day. As I told the team at the end of the game, they should be able to look back now that the season is completed and relish in the accomplishments they had throughout the course of the year. We went from nine wins to 32 wins. We were picked to finish last in the conference, and we go onto win the conference.”

“I have said it over and over again that you are definitely hard pressed to find a better one‐year turnaround this year in NCAA Division 1 Baseball. I would really like to look back at the history and see how many teams have gone from nine wins to 32 wins with winning their conference in a dominant fashion and making a NCAA regional. I hope our kids get their just‐do in the grand scheme of things.”

Q: What do you attribute the biggest change in the program from last year to this season?

KJ: “I think we started to grow as baseball players. I have told our kids all year that we are athletes playing baseball, and we have not graduated into being baseball players. I think as the year progressed we slowly started to morph into baseball players that are above average athletes. I think if you take our kids and match them up ability‐wise with anybody in the country, I think we will matchup. Being able to coach them up and teach them how the game is played, and how they can take their use and apply those to game. As we went through the season, those things started to get better and better. We still have our moments where we are athletes playing baseball. I think that is the biggest thing. We were able to do some things in the bullpen that help us be successful and feel comfortable.”

Q: What about Javeyan Williams' performance all weekend for your program?

KJ: “When I got here last year, his swing was not very good and his baseball IQ was not very high. He started last year in the first half of the season hitting .150 with .310 on‐base percentage. When we made some adjustments, he decided to buy in. He finished last year hitting .260 with a .420 on‐base percentage. This year, he just took off for us. He was able to buy into the things we were asking him to do and make those adjustments. Hopefully, he gets the chance, and he should to play after this. This is not the last you will hear from him. If he gets in the right organization where they believe in player development, you may see that guy on TV one day.”

Q: How will you continue development after your second season?

KJ: “I think as we move forward and now moving into year three, we will really establish that development foundation and really get the right guys in here that will fit our system. We will still recruit student‐athletes to help put this concrete plan in place and begin morphing them into baseball players earlier in their careers. Some of the kids we are going after now will be able to bring in having a high baseball IQ with athleticism. This will not be the last time we will be in a regional, I promise you that.”

Southern Centerfielder Javeyan Williams

Q: What made this team unique?

JW: “To be honest, I think it was our chemistry. Last year, we never clicked, but this year it was like a brotherhood. Everybody talked to everybody. It worked off the field, and it made it better on the field. I think the difference was our team chemistry and our coaching.”

Southern Right Fielder Ashanti Wheatley

Q: What can you take away from your 2019 season as memorable moments?

AW: “Definitely the most memorable moment was winning the SWAC Tournament because we worked so hard day in and day out. It was just fun to go out there and finally win it after 10 years. To me, that was the most memorable moment.”