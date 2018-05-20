No. 7 seed Miami opens its run at the 2018 ACC Baseball Championship Tuesday, May 22 against No. 11 seed Notre Dame at 7 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday.

The Hurricanes (27-25, 16-13 ACC) will play No. 2 seed Clemson (43-13, 22-8), who heads up Pool B as the Atlantic Division champions, Thursday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

Miami won its regular season series against both the Irish (24-28, 12-18) and the Tigers.

North Carolina (37-17, 22-8 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Tar Heels will be joined by eighth-seeded Georgia Tech (31-25, 14-16) and 12th-seeded Pitt (27-25, 11-19).

No. 3 NC State (40-14, 19-11) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Florida State (39-17, 16-13) and No. 10 Virginia (28-24, 12-18), while Pool D features No. 4 Duke (39-14, 18-11), No. 5 Louisville (40-16, 18-12), and No. 9 Wake Forest (25-30, 13-17).

The ACC Baseball Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 22-25). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday's semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday's semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday's championship will begin at noon.

The tournament will get underway Tuesday with No. 12 Pitt versus No. 8 Georgia Tech at 11 a.m., followed by No. 10 Virginia versus No. 6 Florida State at 3 p.m., and No. 11 Notre Dame versus No. 7 Miami at 7 p.m.

No. 9 Wake Forest versus No. 5 Louisville opens the day on Wednesday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 2 Clemson facing Notre Dame at 3 p.m., and No. 1 North Carolina versus Pitt at 7 p.m.

No. 4 Duke and Wake Forest face off on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by NC State versus Virginia at 3 p.m., and Miami against Clemson at 7 p.m.

The final day of pool play on Friday is led off by Duke versus Louisville, followed by Georgia Tech versus North Carolina at 3 p.m., and Florida State versus NC State in the nightcap.

The four pool winners will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACC Championship game on Sunday at noon.

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 14 games on Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday's noon championship game will televised nationally by ESPN2. All games will also be available on the ESPN app (subject to blackout).