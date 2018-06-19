Baseball prospect looks to add football offer, competed at camp
Fresno (Calif.) Clovis North High School standout athlete Brock Jones is a 3-star defensive back.And a baseball star.He picked up a Cane baseball scholarship offer earlier this year and says UM’s f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news