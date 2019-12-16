Baseball ranked No. 4 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll
The Miami Hurricanes caught some teams by surprise in 2019, but there will be a target on their back when they take the field in 2020.
The Canes were ranked No. 4 in in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 40 NCAA Division I Pre-Season Poll, released Monday. The top 5 preseason ranking was Miami’s first since 2015, when the Hurricanes opened the season at No. 4 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll. The complete Collegiate Baseball Fabulous 40 NCAA Division I Pre-Season Poll.
A year ago under the direction of head coach Gino DiMare, the Hurricanes won 41 games and returned to the NCAA postseason for the first time since 2016. The Canes earned the 46th postseason berth in program history and reached the Starkville Regional final before falling to No. 6 Mississippi State.
The Hurricanes went 18-12 in ACC play, winning seven conference series and turning in their best conference record since 2016.
Miami closed out the 2019 season ranked in the top 25 of every major poll, finishing as high as No. 19 in the final edition of the D1Baseball Top 25. Miami came in at No. 22 in the Baseball America Top 25 and No. 24 in Collegiate Baseball's NCAA Div. I Baseball Poll. The Canes were also ranked No. 24 in the final NCBWA Division I Poll.
Four Canes were named All-ACC, including returners Adrian Del Castillo, Brian Van Belle and Raymond Gil. Del Castillo was also one of 12 players picked for the 2019 ACC All-Freshman Team.
Del Castillo earned a litany of awards after his outstanding collegiate debut season. The Miami native was named a Freshman All-American by Baseball America, D1 Baseball and Perfect Game and was joined by right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi on Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's Freshman All-America Team. Del Castillo was also named to the ABCA All-Region Team and was one of five Hurricanes named to the all-regional team at the Starkville Regional, joined by Gil, Van Belle, first baseman Alex Toral and designated hitter JP Gates.
Toral led a powerful Hurricane lineup that clubbed and ACC-best 85 home runs on the season, the most since Miami hit 106 in 2010. The herculean first baseman smashed a conference-leading 24 home runs on the season that ranked third in Division I and moved him into a tie with Yonder Alonso for the second-most home runs by a Hurricane in a single season.
Twelve different Hurricanes hit at least one home run in 2019, sparking an explosion of power from the Miami bats that matched the 2018 season home run total of 23 after just 15 games in 2019. The Canes' 85 homers were more than the combined team home run total of 58 from the previous two seasons (35 in 2017 and 23 in 2018).
The Canes also brought in a talented recruiting class that has ranked as high as No. 6 nationally and is considered among the best incoming classes in the country.
Miami opens its second season under the direction of DiMare on Feb. 14 with the opener of a three-game series against Rutgers (Feb. 14-16).
COLLEGIATE BASEBALL PRESEASON POLL
Rank Team (2019 Final Record) Points
1. Louisville (51-18) 497
2. Vanderbilt (59-12) 495
3. Texas Tech. (46-20) 491
4. Miami, Fla. (41-20) 488
5. Arizona St. (38-19) 485
6. Mississippi St. (52-15) 483
7. Georgia (46-17) 480
8. Auburn (38-28) 477
9. Arkansas (46-20) 475
10. Michigan (50-22) 473
11. Louisiana St. (40-26) 470
12. UCLA (52-11) 468
13. North Carolina (46-19) 465
14. Florida (34-26) 460
15. Florida St. (42-23) 457
16. N.C. State (42-19) 455
17. Wake Forest (31-26) 454
18. Arizona (32-24) 462
19. Oklahoma St. (40-21) 451
20. Texas Christian (34-28) 449
21. Texas A&M (39-23-1) 447
22. Texas (27-27) 444
23. South Alabama (30-26) 442
24. Louisiana-Lafayette (28-31) 439
25. Stanford (45-14) 436
26. Cal. St. Fullerton (27-26) 435
27. U.C. Santa Barbara (45-11) 432
28. Georgia Tech. (43-19) 430
29. Minnesota (29-27) 428
30. Oklahoma (33-23) 426
31. San Diego St. (32-25) 423
32. Oregon St. (36-20-1) 420
33. Brigham Young (36-17) 418
34. Connecticut (39-25) 415
35. Houston (32-24) 413
36. East Carolina (47-18) 409
37. U.C. Irvine (37-17) 406
38. Central Michigan (47-14) 402
39. Ball St. (38-19) 399
40. Florida Atlantic (41-21) 395
Other Teams Receiving Votes: Southern Mississippi (40-21), Duke (35-27), Clemson (35-26), Virginia (32-24), St. John’s (31-23), California (32-20), Tennessee (40-21), South Carolina (28-28), Mississippi (41-27), Oregon (27-29), Washington (28-24), Alabama (30-26), Kentucky (26-29), Southern California (25-29-1), Creighton (41-13), Nebraska (32-24), Ohio St. (36-27), Indiana (37-23), Illinois (36-21), Baylor (35-19), West Virginia (38-22), Kent St. (30-24), Miami, Ohio (37-19), Dallas Baptist (43-20), Missouri St. (20-36), Fresno St. (40-16-1), Loyola Marymount (34-25), Tulane (32-26), Cal Poly (28-28), Rice (26-33), Bryant (40-20), Xavier (27-31), Seton Hall (25-28), Samford (41-19), Wofford (36-25), Nevada-Las Vegas (29-29), Nevada (30-26), Sam Houston St. (31-25), McNeese St. (35-26), Coastal Carolina (36-26-1), Texas St. (36-20), Gonzaga (31-24), San Diego (32-21), Pepperdine (24-25), Grand Canyon (36-24), New Mexico St. (38-17), Sacramento St. (40-25), California Baptist (35-20), Stony Brook (31-23), Binghamton (26-24), Liberty (43-21), Florida Gulf Coast (34-21), Jacksonville (32-27), Stetson (27-32), North Florida (32-25), Virginia Commonwealth (39-19), Dayton (32-26-1), Davidson (29-22), Campbell (37-21), Radford (30-27), N.C. Wilmington (32-31), College of Charleston (36-21), Wright St. (42-17), Oral Roberts (29-26), Harvard (27-16), Pennsylvania (23-18), Quinnipiac (30-29), Canisius (24-29), Florida A&M (27-34), Norfolk St. (24-26), Central Connecticut St. (31-23), Wagner (19-32), Jacksonville St. (39-23), Morehead St. (40-21), Army (35-26), Navy (39-17), Mercer (35-29), Southern (30-19), Alabama St. (28-26).