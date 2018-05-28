CaneSport.com

Just a couple of years ago it was almost unfathomable to imagine UM baseball not in an NCAA regional.

Now, after 44 straight years with a chance to head to Omaha, it's two years in a row the program hasn't qualified.

After the brackets were announced today sans Miami once more, coach Jim Morris stood up for a last time as head of Miami's team - it will be Gino DiMare at the head next year.

Morris gave an emotional speech and then met with the media for a couple of minutes afterward.

“It was my toughest (speech) for sure,” a choked-up Morris told media members. “Try not to get emotional, but it’s tough. … It’s time. It’s 41 years as a head coach. Georgia Tech and Miami has been very good to me.”

The team once again gathered as it has for so many years to watch the selection show ... it was a quiet, subdued team the entire time. Morris sat with his wife and son in the back.

It wasn't the way the long-time national title-winning coach imagined ending his Cane coaching career, but he said the committee’s decision “is fair.”

"I don’t think we played well enough to get in this year,” he said. “Wish I could say we had, but we haven’t even though we finished strong.”

While there were some holding out hope to the last second that UM might sneak in given a late season 11-game win streak, the selection show also revealed the first four out ... and the Canes weren't one of them.

"You have to play yourself in, and we didn’t do that,” Morris said.

Players, of course, were upset there will be no chance for a final run.

And that they weren’t able to send Morris off with a final trip to Omaha.

Pitcher Jeb Bargfeldt said, “Knowing coming in this was going to be his last year, we set our expectations high. And obviously those were not met. Not to be in the first four out, we realized it’s on us. It’s not him - he’s been here 25 years, has been to Omaha countless times, national championships. It’s us. We have to take a look in the mirror, and I hope the guys coming back realize that.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, even worse knowing that’s how he went out.”

Senior outfielder Michael Burns added, “I just said bye to 3 and it’s tough. It’s tough, he’s a good man.

“I want to thank everyone around the University of Miami. This opportunity made me a man, made me ready for the next chapter of my life. I’ll always be in debt to this place. It has a special place in my heart.”