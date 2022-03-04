Starting rotation shakeup as baseball readies for huge series vs. Gators

The Miami Hurricanes are ranked in the nation's top 25 and off to a 7-1 start.

But that's against opponents Towson, FAU and Harvard.

Now, a real test.

And one of the top opponents the Canes will face all season. The Florida Gators, ranked No. 18 by Baseball America, are coming to town. And, surprise, surprise, there’s no love lost between these teams.

Last year the Canes won their first series in Gainesville in 12 years.

"They don’t like us, we don’t like them,” SP Carson Palmquist said. “They don’t want to lose to us, we don’t want to lose to them and hear about it for the rest of the year.”

Fellow pitcher Karson Ligon adds, “It’s just a big rivalry over a long time, no one likes to lose. … They hate us, we hate them, it’s a big deal.”

Catcher Maxwell Romero?

He says, “It’s your state, you want to mark it as your territory. There’s definitely a lot at stake - a little Boston Red Sox-Yankees match.”

UF sits at 8-2, with both losses coming in a surprise against overmatched Liberty in Gainesville to start the season. Since then the team's won seven in a row with the opponents Stetson, North Florida, Georgia State and Florida A&M.

"Exciting time, anytime you play the Gators - we know it’s a packed house, sold out every game,” coach Gino DiMare said. “It’s early in the season, we can get a gauge on our team, see where we’re at.”

One change at this early point has already occurred for Miami: A starting pitching shakeup.

Friday night starter Alejandro Rosario, who has a 10.00 ERA, has a case of dead arm and is no longer in the rotation (DiMare said he could be available again in a week or so). Moving to his spot is the Saturday night starter Palmquist (1.74 ERA, 2-0, 16 strikeouts in 10.1 IP), and the new Saturday starter is Ligon (2 appearances, 1-0, 2.25 ERA). The Sunday starter remains Jake Garland (no earned runs allowed in 12 innings, 11 strikeouts).

As for the bullpen, closer Andrew Walters hasn't allowed a run in 3.2 innings and has two saves.

As it relates to Ligon, who is a freshman, DiMare is confident he can get the job done. Ligon threw well over five innings against FAU in his one midweek start this season.

“He’s a fastball, breaking ball, changeup guy,” DiMare said. “Throws 92, 94. Has a very good changeup, get a lot of swings and misses with the changeup. And his breaking ball has gotten better and better.

“We have a lot of confidence in him as a freshman.”

For his part, Ligone says “It’s a great honor, when I heard the news (he’d start vs. UF) I was stoked, excited. … I’ll take it one step at a time, get the job done.”

As for Cane bats?

They will need to do some work against the Gators' top two pitchers - Friday night starter Hunter Barco has struck out 23 batters in 12 innings and is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA. But the team’s still working around the rest of its starters and the team’s most recent Sunday starter Timmy Manning (3 starts) sports a 5.63 ERA.

Also of note: Closer Ryan Slater has two saves and a 1.29 ERA and reliever Nick Ficarrotta is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA and has struck out 13 in 11 innings.

“(Barco) is a unique guy being a long lefty,” DiMare said. “At the end of the day our focus going into game 1 is Barco.”

At the plate for UF it's BT Riopelle, Colby Halter and Sterlin Thompson that are UF's top threats so far - Riopelle is batting .474 with two homers, Halter's hitting .429 with four home runs, and Thompson's batting .425 with five homers and a team high 13 RBI.

Overall the Gators are batting .319 as a team while opponents bat .195.

“You want to make sure the guys are calm - everyone’s going to be juiced up, a rival, ranked teams, always a big series,” DiMare said. “But you want to make sure the guys are relaxed, having fun. I’d like to see us come out and play a balanced game. for us to win the series we have to pitch well and defend, obviously have some balance throughout our lineup that we can put some pressure on them and score some runs.”

UM's batting .289 as a team and is holding opponents to a .168 batting average.

The leaders at the plate so far are CJ Kayfus (.375, team high 13 runs), Maxwell Romero (.375, 9 RBI), Jacob Burke (.360, 2 HR, team high 11 RBI), Yoyo Morales (.321) and Lorenzo Carrier (.305, 2 HR).

“The biggest thing about Florida, they bring a lot of energy,” Romero said. “We have to worry about ourselves at the end of the day. We control how we play, we’ll go a long way.”

Morales adds, “Playing a rival school - it’s going to be a great weekend series. From my point of view, we have to do whatever we can to get on base and score runs. Because if you don’t score, you’re not winning ballgames.”

This weekend Miami will try to keep its season off to a strong start.

"At this point of the season - the teams that are hottest at the end of the year are the ones that win it,” DiMare said. “But it is a gauge early-on.

“You have to stay in the moment. No reason for us to look ahead. They’re excited for this series, but making sure we are mentally, physically ready to play. Understand we have to relax and play the game the way we know how to play. We have talented players here.”

* Carlos Perez will be back in the lineup for this series, per DiMare. Perez started 12 games last year and has a home run in his lone at-bat this season.

“I’m not even sure what the lineup will look like, but there will be an adjustment made because Carlos will be in the lineup,” DiMare said.