CaneSport.com

A two-out RBI single by Central Michigan's David Cole in the top of the ninth sent Miami to the loser's bracket in the Starkville Regional on Friday night, 6-5.

No. 2 seeded Miami went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth and now the Canes will face No. 4 Southern in an elimination game Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Southern fell to No. 1 seed Mississippi State earlier Friday, 11-6.

In this one Miami grabbed an early 4-0 lead but couldn't hold it. The No. 3 Chippewas chipped away and took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth on a bases loaded 3-RBI double with two outs.

Adrian Del Castillo's second homer in the bottom of the seventh tied the score at 5.

But UM couldn't get the bats going from that point.

Homers for UM came from Gabe Rivera (solo shot, was 2-4 with a double) and Del Castillo (3-run homer in third, solo shot in seventh - his first multi-homer game).

SP Chris McMahon only went 4.1 innings, throwing 97 pitches and allowing 7 hits and three runs with 5 strikeouts. He was replaced by Slade Ceconni, who went 2.2 innings and allowed two runs with four K's. Daniel Federman then worked the final two innings, yielding the losing run.

It was Central Michigan's 19th win in a row. Zach Kohn got the win for the Chippewas, going 2.1 shutout innings with five strikeouts.

The recap:

Neither team got a man past first base until the top of the third, when a one-out single and walk gave the Chippewas a pair of runners on ... and brought up No. 3 hitter Griffin Lockwood-Powell. He hit a hard ground ball single between third and short to load the bases.

McMahon then struck out Zach Gilles looking on a picture-perfect inside fastball. The threat ended with Jason Sullivan striking out.

But McMahon was already at 54 pitches through his three innings of work.

The bottom of the third?

Miami got a quick start with a Rivera leadoff homer to deep left off a fastball down the middle, and a pair of singles followed from Jordan Lala and Anthony Vilar to put runners at first and third. Freddy Zamora popped up to shortstop for the first out, and then Del Castillo drove the first pitch he saw, a curveball left out over the plate, over the right field wall.

It was a comfortable 4-0 Miami advantage heading to the fourth inning.

It didn't stay comfortable for long.

In the top half of the fourth Central Michigan got on the board with a two-out triple from Garrett Navarra that scored Chase Rollin, who had singled to lead off the inning. Del Castillo wasn't able to come up with the catch near the wall on a tough play.

In the bottom half Rivera went to second on a one-out popup dropped by the shortstop, and after a Lala grounder moved him to third Vilar and Zamora walked to load the bases. That brought up Del Castillo ... and a pitching change for CMU with lefty Ryan Palmblad coming in.

After getting a 3-0 count, Del Castillo took a strike and then flew out to left to end the threat.

The top of the fifth was a mess for Miami. There was a leadoff single for Zach Warren, then Vilar couldn't handle a throw from Michael Amditis on a steal at second ... hold on and the runner's out. A fly ball to the wall in center moved Warren to third, and then an error on a groundball to Vilar at first brought in the run with Zach Gilles safe at first.

That was it for McMahon, who was replaced by Cecconi.

A hit-and-run single quickly put runners at the corners with Rollin coming to the plate, and he struck out on a 2-2 curveball. A HBP loaded the bases with Evan Kratt coming to the plate. Cecconi fell behind 3-0, then threw a fastball down the middle ... and the nexst pitch was ripped to the wall in left field to plate three runs.

It was 5-4 Chippewas.

In the bottom half Gil reached on grounder to 3B that saw the throw pull the first baseman off the bag, and after a couple of outs two wild pitches and a walk put runners on the corners before Rivera grounded out.

The score remained the same until Del Castillo led off the bottom of the seventh by crushing the first ball he saw deep over the fence in right field.

It was 5-5.

In the top of the eighth the Chippewas wasted a two-out double and Zavier Warren walk, with Lockwood-Powell grounding out to shortstop.

In the bottom half Rivera took a high fastball to right centerfield for a one out double, but Lala struck out. Then Vilar walked on four straight, and Zamora followed with a fly out to center to send the game to the ninth.

After a leadoff single by Gilles for Central Michigan, a bunt moved him to second. Rollin flew out to shallow right, and David Cole singled up the middle to plate the run ... an errant throw home sent Cole to second base. A strikeout sent Miami to the plate.

And the red hot Del Castillo was the leadoff batter - he struck out swinging. Gil then was hit by a pitch on the wrist, with Willy Escala coming in as the pinch runner. Chad Crosbie came in as a pinch hitter for J.P Gates (three strikeouts) and struck out himself.

Miami was down to its last out with Toral at the plate. He worked a full count and then fouled off an inside fastball before popping out short left field.