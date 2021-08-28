Baseball roster has big shakeup: Gino DiMare says no, sky is not falling

To the Miami Hurricanes’ baseball fans who think the sky is falling on the baseball program because more than a dozen players have left the program, consider this: The sky also is falling at Florida, Florida State and throughout the nation.

The Gators have lost nine in the transfer portal, six of them pitchers, and seven others have signed pro contracts. The Seminoles reportedly have lost seven starters who played at least 40 games last season.

And two traditional powers who played in the College World Series in June have been hammered by the portal. Arizona lost 14 via the portal, including star freshman Jacob Berry, who hit .352 with 17 home runs and moved on to LSU. National champion Mississippi State lost 12 to the portal.

So this is college baseball in the era of the transfer portal and the COVID-19 pandemic that led to players gaining an extra year of eligibility.

At UM, nine players have transferred to other schools through the portal, two decided to stop playing baseball, and four with eligibility remaining signed pro contracts. The latter is a typical number, but the transfer portal that has had an impact in basketball and football is now turning baseball upside down.

Time to bring back the great Abbott and Costello routine of Who’s on First, What’s on Second ...?

“It’s over 3,000 kids who transferred this summer,” Miami coach Gino DiMare said in an interview with CaneSport.com. “There are 300 schools, so that averages to 10 players per program.

“It’s a perfect storm. The COVID hit and backed everybody up because it gave everybody an extra year. Everybody has an extra year you weren’t counting on. For us, we had a number of seniors who graduated. They normally without COVID might have been gone after 2020 because they were draft eligible.”

DiMare added, “They (NCAA) didn’t increase the scholarships from a total of 11.7. What would they like us to do, have 50 players and 20 guys on scholarship? It’s impossible, you can’t do it. If people knew what we had to deal with maybe they’d understand a little bit better.

“Got to divide 11.7 among all the players, it is not easy to do. And you’ve got to deal with the draft. That’s why we have what we have.”

DiMare, a former Hurricanes player and long-time assistant coach, became the head coach in 2019 after Jim Morris retired. His first team went 41-20 and reached the NCAA regional final at Mississippi State. In 2020 the Canes were ranked No. 1 at one point and were 10-4 when the NCAA shut down the season due to the pandemic.

This past season they topped the rankings briefly after winning two of three at top-ranked Florida to open the season. The ended the season back at Gainesville, dropping two of three games in the Regional (the Gators went 0-2) and finishing with a 33-21 record.

DiMare pointed out that after the shortened 2020 season “Then the NCAA gives players an extra year and there’s only five rounds (in the Major League Baseball draft), they don’t get drafted. So they come back. Their fourth year was last year, they graduate and they have an extra year. Normally these kids would have been gone in 2020. Now you’ve got a pile of players because you’re bringing all these recruits coming in and you’ve got all these other guys who didn’t have good years, they didn’t get drafted, they wanted to sign. Now what do you do?

“Now the one thing the NCAA didn’t do is they didn’t increase the scholarships. Rosters were unlimited. Now they are limited. It’s going to wean itself down. Having said that we only have 35 players on our team right now. They didn’t increase the 11.7 scholarships. The good news for us is all of our seniors graduated.”

The Hurricanes who signed pro contracts: Adrian del Castillo, Anthony Vilar, Jake Smith and Daniel Federman.

Of those who transferred, only one position player was a starter during the NCAA Regional at Gainesville - senior infielder Alex Toral. He’s headed to FSU following a season in which he hit only .264 with seven home runs.

The others who transferred or left the program:

* Raymond Gil, a senior who was the designated hitter most of the season (.292, 8 HR).

* Victor Mederos, sophomore pitcher who appeared in 12 games, started eight, was 2-3 with a 5.11 ERA. He’s reportedly going to Oklahoma State.

* Chad Born, sophomore outfielder (16 games, 5 starts, .136), returned home to California to a junior college .

*Adam Frank, junior infielder-outfielder, hit .158 in 13 games, transferred to Nova Southeastern.

* Luis Espinal, sophomore infielder, 3 games, 3 at bats, .000. Believed to be at a junior college.

* Gabe Rivera, senior outfielder, .247 average, 33 games, 26 starts, graduated and transferred to Nova Southeastern.

* Tony Jenkins, senior outfielder, played 39 games, started 25, .163, is graduating and believed to be transferring for his last year of eligibility.

* Jordan Lala, outfielder, started 51 games, .229 with 4 home runs, 18 RBI, said last spring he would transfer.

* Jared Thomas, sophomore catcher/outfielder, .208 in 19 games.