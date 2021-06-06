Baseball season ends in regionals with 7-2 loss to South Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes saw their season come to a close Sunday with a 7-2 loss to South Alabama.

The Canes (33-21) got a pair of homers to cut into an early Jaguars’ lead, but Miami could not complete its comeback in Sunday afternoon’s elimination game at Florida Ballpark.

“Disappointing ending, but to be honest, it’s one that I didn’t not see coming,” head coach Gino DiMare said. “It’s just we weren’t playing good enough baseball to play at the level that you need to at this time of the season. You got to play better, and we didn’t. It didn’t just happen overnight. We were inconsistent most of the year. It was kind of all or nothing it seemed like, you know. We had good series where we’d sweep and then we had some series where we got swept. We’d have games where we would score a lot of runs and we’d have games where we didn’t. Just a very inconsistent, like everybody knows, a rollercoaster season.”

After retiring the first seven batters of the game, Jake Garland made a mistake to Richard Sorrenti and the Jaguars’ catcher hit a solo homer to left that got South Alabama on the scoreboard. After a two-out double by Santi Montiel, Ethan Wilson singled to push home Montiel and Michael Sandle hit a two-run homer to left that capped the four-run inning.

Senior right-hander Daniel Federman replaced Garland on the mound in the fourth and blanked the Jaguars for 3.1 innings. The right-hander allowed just one hit while striking out three batters to keep Miami in striking distance.

“It’s disappointing, obviously,” Federman said. “We want to go to Omaha, that’s the goal every year. We fell short. We played hard. I didn’t sense anybody giving up. Everybody grinded it out and was intense. Stuff happens. It’s baseball. Anybody can win on any given day. It’s disappointing.”

The Canes got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth when Yohandy Morales belted a 416-foot solo homer off South Alabama starter JoJo Booker. The blast was the freshman’s team-leading 11th of the season and brought the Hurricanes within three, 4-1.

An inning later, Alex Toral crushed a solo shot 445 feet to center that made it 4-2 and gave the Hurricanes momentum.

“It’s tough. Today was an emotional game,” Toral said. “I felt like both sides fought real hard. But definitely, four years here, thought this year was definitely the year we had a chance to kind of push forward and make it out of this regional and our ourselves in a good spot, but we hurt ourselves late and definitely tough to see that last out recorded.”

Miami got the first two batters on in the top of the eighth with Christian Del Castillo and Raymond Gil opening the inning with base hits. But South Alabama called for closer Tyler Samaniego and the lefty retired the next three batters to quell the threat.

“It’s meant the world… I’ve given it everything I have since I’ve been here,” Toral said of his four years at Miami. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but if today was my last game, I know we left it all out there for my guys. Thanks to everyone who wore this uniform before me. I gave it everything I had every single day.”

The Jaguars (35-21) tacked on insurance runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, as Sandle hit his second homer of the game to make it 5-2. Two batters later, Kaleb De La Torre hit a two-run homer to right that capped the scoring.

“I’m going to wish all the guys good luck,” DiMare said. “The ones that are leaving and moving on, which we’ll have a number of guys doing that, I’m going to wish them well and thank them for the sacrifices they make as student-athletes. Most people don’t understand how difficult it is for these guys. Of course, the expectations we put on them to uphold this program to where it needs to be. Of course, talk to the returning guys about my expectations with them and talk about the season. I’ll go over the season. I’ll be very honest with them.”