Baseball season is here: Keys to watch with opener tonight

The floodlights illuminating a beautifully kept diamond, the Metrorail whirring 50 yards behind the first base dugout, and the Mark Light Mob shouting “left, right” over and over again. It’s back, a brand-new season begins tonight with the start of an 11-game homestand at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. UM begins the 2022 road to Omaha with a four-game series against the Towson Tigers (21-36, 11-12 CAA in 2021). Game 1 is tonight at 7 p.m.; Saturday features a 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. double-header and the series wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m. It will be a much different-looking Cane team than the one that finished 33-21 (20-15 ACC) in 2021. The Hurricanes lost 20 players, including 2021 MLB draft picks Adrian Del Castillo, Jake Smith, and Anthony Vilar. To recoup, Miami brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC, per Baseball America, for the third straight season. With so many new pieces, it’s going to be an interesting season for the Hurricanes.

PITCHING COULD LEAD THE WAY

A big question vs. Towson and beyond: Can starting pitching step up? Miami’s team ERA of 4.40 ranked fourth in the ACC last season, but the team’s starters were a constant worry. The Hurricanes used eight different weekend rotations in 2021, including three in the last month of the season. Opening day starter Daniel Federman, freshman Victor Mederos, and the talented Jake Smith all left the program, leaving four Hurricanes that started ACC games in 2021. Sophomore Alejandro Rosario will open the 2022 campaign on Friday after his strong end to the 2021 season. Rosario, who threw 14 shutout innings to begin his home career, ended the season on the All-Gainesville Regional Team following 6.1 shutout innings in Miami’s 1-0 win over South Alabama. “I feel I’m more prepared, I have more experience,” Rosario said. “I just go out there and compete.” Another returning pitcher to keep an eye on is third-year sophomore Jake Garland. Garland made 10 starts in 2021, second-most on the team, going 4-1 against non-conference opponents in 2021. Garland also is taking on a leadership role. “He’s been great with everything in terms of speaking up,” DiMare said. “All our goals are to win, and Jake’s been great.” All-American closer Carson Palmquist will start the first Saturday game against the Tigers, and third-year man Alex McFarlane will round out the series on Sunday. Palmquist has worked hard to perfect his slider and changeup and become a starter (which he last did in high school), and the team's new closer is Andrew Walters. Walters had 19 appearances last season with a 1.46 ERA and one start. DiMare said pitching might be the strength of this year’s Hurricanes, and opening weekend will be their chance to get rolling before the true competition arrives in March.

MEET THE BRAND NEW OUTFIELD

Leadoff batter Jordan Lala, veteran presence Tony Jenkins, and star transfer Christian Del Castillo all departed the program last summer, leaving the outfield completely wide-open. Depth pieces Gabe Rivera and Jared Thomas, who each made starts in the outfield in 2021, also are no longer with UM. This opening series is a huge opportunity for multiple Canes to earn their way into the starting nine. “We’ve got to find a way to score runs,” DiMare said. “We’re going to have a lot of guys in the lineup. We probably have some more athleticism, and what goes with that is that hopefully guys develop.” Southeastern Louisiana transfer Jacob Burke will almost certainly feature in one of the corner outfield spots. Burke was named to the 2021 All-Southland Conference Second team after leading the conference with 23 steals, while also slugging 43 RBI. “He’s an old-school Miami guy, he’s got a bit of all of the tools,” DiMare said about Burke. “From a fan standpoint, he’s going to be a fan favorite because of the way he plays the game.” The remaining outfield will be a contest between Jacoby Long, Mike Rosario, Lorenzo Carrier and Zach Levenson. Freshmen Gaby Gutierrez and Edgardo Villegas may also feature off the bench this weekend. Rosario, a fourth-year junior out of JUCO St. John’s River State, missed most of last season due to injury. He hit second in the order in UM’s Alumni Game and took advantage, hitting a triple in his first at bat to open the scoring. “I’ve worked very hard… I’ve worked a lot with [hitting coach Norberto] Lopez this off-season,” Rosario said. “I worked on some things, and it was a very good experience.”

THE YO YO SHOW

Miami’s leading slugger wasn’t one of the team’s experienced pieces in 2021 as a true freshman. Yet 3B Yohandy Morales impressed everyone last spring, crushing a team-high 11 home runs with 45 RBI. In addition, Morales led the Hurricanes in doubles, multi-hit games, and had an 11-game hit streak. “With the competition here, it’s not easy to come in as a freshman and adjust the way that I did,” Morales said. “Working with the coaches has made me a better player.” Morales ended the season batting an incredible .417 in his final nine games, and he was named to the Gainesville All-Regional Team. In addition, Morales was named an All-ACC Freshman and a Freshman All-America by Baseball America. Morales will likely bat in the third spot for Miami, with his unique ability to use the whole field with his bat.

KAYFUS READY TO STEP UP

Slugger Alex Toral took most of the first-base reps in 2021 but was consistently replaced for the defensive prowess of freshman C.J. Kayfus. The Palm Beach Central product got his chance to show his bat at the end of the 2021 season and became a key postseason piece for DiMare’s Hurricanes. After just six starts in the previous 50 games, Kayfus started all four games for Miami at the Gainesville Regional. He finished batting .308 at Florida Ballpark, earning All-Regional Team honors. In 10 starts, Kayfus batted .298 with three home runs and six RBI. He was one of five Hurricanes in program history to record a home run as his first Hurricane hit, smashing a solo shot against N.C. State in March. “I’m looking forward to playing with my brothers and my teammates,” Kayfus said. “I worked on a lot this off-season… it’s now more trying to stay as simple as possible in my approach with the ball.” Kayfus will likely replace Alex Toral at first base, after Toral’s departure to Florida State. While the sophomore might not have the power at the plate that Toral boasted, Kayfus’ defense was far superior in 2021. As someone who also plays corner outfield position, Kayfus has better speed than a lot of other first baseman. His skillful baserunning was on display numerous times, including his between-the-legs slide vs Florida Gulf Coast, leading to the game-winning run in that contest.

RETURN OF THE MARK LIGHT MOB