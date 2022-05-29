Baseball selected as regional host

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — For the 28th time in program history, the University of Miami has been selected as one of 16 Regional host sites for the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

Following its best regular season in six years, Miami (39-18) will be making its 48th postseason appearance when play at the Coral Gables Regional begins Friday, June 3 at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes are 129-50 (.721) all-time in Regional contests, including an 88-17 (.838) ledger at Mark Light Field.

Miami is one of four ACC schools to host the Regional Round, joining Louisville, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. To view all 16 host sites, click HERE.

The Hurricanes last hosted a regional in 2016, when second-seeded FAU, third-seeded Long Beach State and fourth-seeded Stetson visited Alex Rodriguez Park in early June.

The Coral Gables Regional field, as well as the entire field of 64, will be announced at 12 p.m. Monday on ESPN2.

Season ticket holders have the ability to secure their seats for the regional. Meanwhile, general admission seating will be available to the general public at 9 a.m. Tuesday.