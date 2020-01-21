It was domination almost from the tip for No. 8 Duke against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

The Canes never led on the road and fell behind by 10 less than seven minutes into the game. That grew to a 20-point deficit with five minutes to go in the opening half, 36-26.

UM trailed by as many as 29 in the opening half and 33 in the second half and wound up losing, 89-59. The team is now 10-8 overall and 2-6 in ACC play with its next game at UNC (8-9 record overall, 1-5 ACC) Jan. 25.

Miami trailed this one at halftime, 48-24, the lowest scoring half for UM in any game this season. And the Canes' 27.8 shooting percentage was the worst in a first half this year.

Overall Miami hit on 30.0 percent of its shots and made four of 18 three-pointers. Duke hit on 53.1 percent (51.5 percent in the first half) with 11 of 25 from long range.

Duke had the rebounding edge, 39-35.

PG Chris Lykes had a rough night, going 0-for-7 in the first half and three-for-13 overall with nine points and no assists.

Center Rodney Miller had his first career double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Kam McGusty added 13 points (three of 10 shooting) and DJ Vasiljevic had 12 points (five of 11 shooting).