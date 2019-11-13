News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 07:39:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Matt Cross signs with UM; Timberlake signing also expected in early period

Earl Timberlake
Earl Timberlake (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)
CaneSport.com
Staff

The Hurricanes entered today with commitments from 5-star Earl Timberlake and 4-star Matt Cross.Now?Cross told CaneSport this morning that he has signed his Miami papers, and Timberlake's signing i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}