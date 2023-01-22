An array of talent was on display at Battle Miami per usual. Here are some of the players that stood out that was worth mentioning.

The current sophomore covered much ground on Saturday for Team Raw. Fegans put his athleticism on display by getting into passing lanes and breaking up passes. Fegans hovered over the middle and took away short routes in the middle of the field and assisted in longer pass attempts.

The five-star could be on his way to a sixth star. The top-tier talent is precise with his route running and reliable with his hands. It seemed if the ball was anywhere near his vicinity, "JJ" was coming down with it for South Florida Express. He is in the conversation of one of the best to come out of South Florida at the position and that is saying a ton.

The younger brother of the current Miami Hurricane Kamren Kinchens had two near interceptions and was a nuisance all day. He has great recovery speed and often fooled quarterbacks into thinking that receivers were open.

Frederique uses his length to his advantage and uses his long arms to swat passes away for South Florida Express. Frederique has great movement and anticipation and was one of the best defensive backs Saturday. He seems to reduce catch radiuses for the receiver by 50 percent.

Sayin is a pinpoint thrower of the football and can launch it with velocity if needed. He is intentional with where he wants to go with the football giving his receivers room to eat up chunk yards after the catch. The Team Raw signal caller was clearly one of the best quarterbacks on Saturday, I'm just sayin.'

Miami may be kicking themselves if they do not jump on McCoy. The current junior gets open and is reliable in catching the football. McCoy is a top-tier athlete that played on the defensive side of the ball for state-champion Miami Central but showed that he has a high ceiling at receiver for Team Raw.

Robinson served as an underneath threat for South Florida Express and was able to get first downs and score often. Robinson put his speed on display Saturday for South Florida Express and reminded defenders that guarding him one-on-one is probably not a good idea. The St. Thomas Aquinas product is starting to gain much traction in recruiting as Robinson received recent offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and Texas A&M.

Rubino surprised many with his appearance at Battle Miami but ended up being the star of the show for Florida Fire. He was accurate and his confidence created quick chemistry with his receivers despite having no practice time together. Two years in a row Rubino has lit up this tournament. Ivy League Penn recently offered but his talents on the baseball diamond plus his potential at quarterback will likely have bigger programs interested very soon.

Alejado jumped on with a new team this year in DEFCON and left right off where he was last seven-on-seven season where he was unanimously the best quarterback in the country. He led his squad to a 3-0 pool play day and had one of the highest-scoring outputs despite flying down on Friday. He may be just 5'10" but he is a natural arm talent. The ball effortlessly comes out of his hand and he is accurate from all parts of the field.

Ewald played safety for the first day, a change-up from his cornerback responsibilities on Friday nights. He had multiple pass breakups and basically eliminated all passes inside the hashes, especially vertically. He does not have elite speed but his intermediate burst and ability to time his breaks are special. He is committed to Michigan but the relationship with Miami defensive analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke is strong.

Running backs usually have minimal impact in this setting but Lewis was tearing defenses up in the middle of the field for DEFCON. He took advantage of mismatches with opposing linebackers, routing up defenders from short to vertical. He made multiple tough catches that showed he could transition to a true slot receiver if teams feel his size is an issue at the next level.

Miami recently offered Gilmore as a cornerback but he showed he is just as talented on the offensive side of the ball. He has grown out of his listed 6'0" 165-pound size and has a stride that makes him a hard cover vertically. Teams like Alabama, Georgia, and Penn State have pushed for Gilmore despite him being a sophomore and he showed why as he helped lead Florida Fire to a 3-0 record in pool play.

Zaquan Patterson may be the most complete player in regard to physicality on the weekend. He has every trait. Speed, length, quickness, strength - Patterson is the whole package and it was both on offense and defense through the first three games. He made some incredible grabs against tough coverage for scores and nearly came down with the catch if the day on a one-handed attempt. He also played cornerback rather than safety, showing he is not just a defender that has to be in the box. He will be visiting Miami on Sunday after the tournament.

South Florida Express has one of the top cornerbacks in the country again. Lester was smooth in coverage and was instrumental in holding opposing offenses to just 22 points over three games, including a defensive shutout. His speed and length made quarterbacks push to the next read and rarely if ever, had him out of position. Miami is pushing, but FSU looks like the favorite with him as of right now.

An unknown until January despite a 900-yard, 11-touchdown sophomore year, people are starting to notice the 6'4" outside threat that is Kamare Williams. He is a developing route runner but has solid hands and subtle speed thanks to the ground he eats up with every step. Williams has substantial body control that makes back shoulder throws in the red zone nearly impossible to stop combined with his length. Texas A&M, Penn State, and USF have all been offered.

RAW Miami kicked off their program with a touchdown to Duff, an intermediate throw he took for 40 yards. Much like Williams, he has ridiculous length, but the speed of a much smaller receiver. The catch radius on top of his vertical ability makes him a tough cover on various routes and throws.