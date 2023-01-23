MIAMI – The large field of 7-on-7 teams with loaded squads such as South Florida Express and RAW was narrowed down to Tucson Turf and DEFCON in the finals with the Arizona squad heading home with a championship trophy. Rivals.com's Ryan Wright details the top performances of Day 2.

If there was a top player award to be handed out, Roebuck from Arizona’s Marana High School would be in the conversation. The speedy receiver was a big reason Tucson Turf took home top honors. Play after play, Roebuck burned defensive backs leaving big windows for his quarterback to deliver the rock. Roebucks’ hands and routes are next level; a rising prospect to watch.

The IMG Academy four-star cornerback was impressive throughout the tournament and took it to another level on Sunday. Robinson is a big, intimidating cornerback and used his size and strength to jam and stunt receivers from getting into their routes. When Robinson was playing off, his speed, especially his closing speed, was an attention grabber.

Living up to the five-star billing, Trader was a spectacle for South Florida Express. Earning his stars as a receiver, Trader played most of his snaps at corner coming away with picks and wowing all with his overall cover abilities. When called to run routes, Trader did not disappoint, hauling in some touchdown passes.

The 2025 quarterback nearly led Team Burch to the semifinals taking Tucson Turf into double overtime. Jones mixed up his passes with touch and zip, checking down and knowing when to go for the big play. Some of his passes were timing routes, laying the ball in a perfect spot and releasing it before his receivers were out of their breaks. Another rising underclassman to watch.

