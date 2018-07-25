CaneSport.com

Beason to be among Paradise coaches; full list yet to come
The Hurricanes’ Director of Player Personnel Matt Doherty said on WQAM today that, while former players that will help coach at this weekend’s Paradise Camp haven’t been announced yet, that Jon Beason will be among the coaches.
“Jon Beason is the Paradise Iron Man,” Doherty said. “First-round draft pick, Pro-Bowl player, he's coming back for his third straight Paradise and we can't wait to see him.
"He's a fantastic, fantastic recruiter, I'm telling you. He's just a natural in front of these kids and especially the parents. They get all starry-eyed and we can't wait to have him back."
Doherty said Mark Richt “will put something out before the end of the week” on a more complete list of former players that will be back.
“We’re just grateful for them, whatever time they are willing to spare,” Doherty said. “There’ll be some that were here last year that couldn’t make it because of whatever came up, some that haven’t ever done this before coming down for the first time to be part of the event. I think people will be pleased no matter what.”
Doherty’s thoughts on the 2019 class so far?
“I really like how it’s gone,” Doherty said. “Every class is different, takes on a life of its own - I’m really pleased with the evaluation job that our staff has done with this class in particular. There are some guys that are situated very high on our board that are currently slated to be in the class that maybe some are being overlooked from a national standpoint, but the way these guys fit into our culture and our identity they’re a perfect fit.”
He added, “We still have a long way to go, a lot of spots left. Hopefully we can get going with that this weekend, add a couple of more names.”
* With UM’s early verbal commitment list being mainly from South Florida, Doherty said, “That’s going to be the identity of the roster for sure. We’re going to look right here for what we want and only look beyond it if we can’t find that. I’m not saying we close the door to great prospects from outside the state or tri county area - just look at the past three recruiting classes under coach Richt and you’ll see guys from multiple different states.”
Donherty also said on defense that coordinator Manny Diaz “is very adamant that he wants to build his unit and his intently around South Florida talent.”
* Doherty also said of the upcoming season that he thinks the Canes can make “a run similar to the one last year and maybe even deeper.”
July 23, 2018
ABOVE: It appears that Lamar Thomas will be back helping out at Paradise Camp