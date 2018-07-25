CaneSport.com

The Hurricanes’ Director of Player Personnel Matt Doherty said on WQAM today that, while former players that will help coach at this weekend’s Paradise Camp haven’t been announced yet, that Jon Beason will be among the coaches.

“Jon Beason is the Paradise Iron Man,” Doherty said. “First-round draft pick, Pro-Bowl player, he's coming back for his third straight Paradise and we can't wait to see him.

"He's a fantastic, fantastic recruiter, I'm telling you. He's just a natural in front of these kids and especially the parents. They get all starry-eyed and we can't wait to have him back."

Doherty said Mark Richt “will put something out before the end of the week” on a more complete list of former players that will be back.

“We’re just grateful for them, whatever time they are willing to spare,” Doherty said. “There’ll be some that were here last year that couldn’t make it because of whatever came up, some that haven’t ever done this before coming down for the first time to be part of the event. I think people will be pleased no matter what.”