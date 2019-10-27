Believe it or not, Canes' path to ACC Coastal title not an impossible task
What a difference a week makes.While fans may still not be happy with a season far below the Miami standard, one of the Canes' highest goals still remains a possibility.Yes, as crazy as it sounds, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news