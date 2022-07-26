Bet Miami For The Win? Future Odds And Predictions For The 2022 Season

Oddsmakers are high on the Hurricanes going into the 2022 season and there will be plenty of opportunities to play Miami for the win. Even after a disappointing 7-5 record, optimism is high in Coral Gables. Head Coach Mario Cristobal has brought in a new coaching staff and has the financial resources to build a winner for the future. Here are some of the future wagers that many should consider:

Miami Is Favored To Win The Coastal (+160)

There’s a good chance that the coastal division comes down to the final regular season game. Miami hosts Pittsburgh which may be a winner take all for a division that is in its last year of existence. Pittsburgh, the defending ACC champions, have the second-best chance to win the coastal division (+180). Pitt returns eight starters on offense but loses, Kenny Pickett to the NFL draft, Biltetnokoff winner Jordan Addison via transfer portal to USC, and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple in the same role at Nebraska. The Panthers’ strength will be its D-Line with SirVocea Dennis and Brandon Hill leading the prowl. The Hurricanes returned over 70% of its defense from the previous year and Tyler Van Dyke is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Most of the coastal division is in rebuild mode with Duke, Virginia, and Virginia Tech starting the 2022 season with new head coaches.



Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Cristobal is the only new head coach in the division with previous head coaching experience. In fact, Kevin Steele (3), Charlie Strong (9), and Cristobal (8) combine for 20 years of head coaching experience. Aside from Mack Brown at North Carolina (32) (+450), the conference combines for just 12 years of head coaching experience. Advice: Take The Canes To Win The Coastal

Odds To Win The ACC Conference (+600)

Of course, if the Hurricanes win the coastal, they will then match up with the Atlantic Division winner in Charlotte, NC for the ACC Championship game. The last and only time the Hurricanes were in this game it was not a pretty picture. Miami was never in the game and lost big to Clemson 38-3. Clemson went on to the College Football Playoff, but would lose to eventual champion Alabama 24-6. Last year, Wake Forest emerged from the Atlantic Division, but would lose to Coastal champion Pittsburgh in the title game. This year the oddsmakers are back on Clemson (-120). Only six starters return on defense for the Tigers and both the offense and defense will have to adjust with new coordinators. Wake’s offense should be just as potent this year as it was last year as the Deacons scored 41 points a game so I would not be surprised one bit if they make a return to the championship game in December (+1000). NC State is the other team to keep an eye on in the Atlantic, the Wolfpack is the only team to return its full coaching staff and would have likely won ten games last season if it was not for their bowl game being canceled (+800). Advice: Take The Canes To Win ACC (but would not bet the house on this one)

What Needs To Improve

Offensive line play needs to significantly raise the level of play if the aforementioned are to be achieved. In 2021, Miami’s rushing offense finished the season ranked 111th out of 130 teams averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Additionally in the last four years, Miami's quarterbacks were sacked 27 times per season.





Miami Running Back Cam'Ron Harris Stopped From Getting Out Of The End Zone Against Virginia

A positive takeaway from this is that Miami was able to come away with seven wins despite those abysmal statistics.

Odds To Win The Heisman Trophy (+3500)

Van Dyke is on the watch list for both the Davey O’ Brien and Maxwell Awards and will definitely be in the Heisman conversation at the start of the season. Van Dyke (TVD) put up Heisman-like numbers toward the end of the season, tallying 300-yards passing and three touchdowns in six straight games. He was the first power-five quarterback to do so since Heisman winner Joe Burrow in 2019. TVD can also get into the end zone with his legs as well which will help his case in battling dual-threat quarterbacks like Bryce Young for the trophy. Van Dyke would be the third Heisman trophy recipient for Miami should he earn the award (Vinny Testaverde, Gino Torretta). Van Dyke has the tenth best chance to win the Heisman trophy. Advice: Do Not Take Van Dyke To Win Heisman

Odds To Win National Championship (+6600)

Miami has the 13th best odds to win the national championship and the second best odds among ACC schools. Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson have the highest odds. Miami ranked 124th in tackle percentage missing 13.3 tackles per game.

Miami DB James Williams Misses Tackle In 2021 Game Against Virginia

Miami would have to drastically improve this percentage if they want to get a whiff the a College Football Playoff. As mentioned before, the Hurricanes lack a strong and fearful rushing attack also essential to winning a national title. This seems as if this is too much of a high hill to climb in year one Coach Cristobal and the Hurricanes. Advice: Do Not Take Miami To Win National Championship

Over/Under For Wins Set At 8.5