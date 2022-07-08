Big 2023 Wide Receiver Miami Targets Left On The Board

Losing Gulliver Prep wide receiver Jalen Brown to LSU forces Miami to look at other options for the class. Fortunately for the Canes, the 2023 class is loaded with depth & several impact players remain. Lets take a look at some of the remaining targets at wideout for 2023:

Hykeem Williams remains uncommitted and with Brown momentarily out of the picture, the full-court press is on for the No. 3 wide receiver in the country. Williams was the Broward County Athlete of the Year in 2021 after winning a state championship in basketball and picking up over 700 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns, as well. Williams is widely considered one of the best pure athletes in this class, possessing a 6'4"+ frame with legit 4.4 speed. Alabama, Pittsburgh, and Texas A&M have all made him a focus to add to their respective classes.

Andy Jean was one of coach Mario Cristobal's first commits but the departure of wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon led to the eventual loss of Jean to the class. Jean is a multi-year producer at a historical pipeline for Miami in Northwestern (FL) and he took an extra step forward in 2021 with 733 yards and eight touchdowns. Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M look to be Miami's most significant competition in this recruiting battle. Jean will announce his top five tomorrow. Miami should be a lock to make the list.

William Fowles has become a trending name for Miami over the last few months. He dominated all competition as a junior, collecting an unheard-of 19 touchdowns on top of 1000+ yards in just 10 games. He fits the mold of a high upside wide receiver that would provide the frame not yet in this class while still continuing the accumulation of speed that Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington provide. Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Miami were in his top six back in early June.

Jurrion Dickey has remained solid on his commitment to Oregon since early May but his seven-on-seven experience with Miami Immortals and an elevated relationship with Jaden Rashada and the Washington twins could be a factor down the line in his recruitment. Dickey was arguably the top wide receiver at OT7 in Las Vegas back in June, and was arguably Rashada's favorite target. The familiarity with his Immortals teammates, and Cristobal's success on the west coast, could make things interesting.