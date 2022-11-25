Many of the biggest rivalries are being played this weekend and a lot of big visits are happening as the Early Signing Period quickly approaches. Here’s a look at the top 10 trips.

Kelby Collins - Alabama

Ever since Collins picked Florida over Alabama in August, the four-star defensive end from Gardendale, Ala., has been vocal about his pledge to the Gators. But a late visit to Tuscaloosa is definitely interesting. He’s an in-state prospect, the Crimson Tide wanted him in the class over the summer and that feeling hasn’t changed, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the closing weeks before signing day. *****

Rueben Bain - Alabama

There are more rumors that Bain could be leaning away from staying home and playing at Miami. That makes Alabama really interesting since the Tide have been seriously looking to add defensive ends in this recruiting class. Auburn has been a school Bain has also visited numerous times so as the Tigers figure out their coaching situation and play in the Iron Bowl, the four-star sack master from Miami (Fla.) Central could do a little double-dipping this weekend.

Suntarine Perkins - Alabama

There have been rumors for months that at some point Perkins would flip from Ole Miss to Alabama and with the uncertainty around Lane Kiffin in Oxford this could be moved to the front burner again. There is also talk that some in Perkins' family are big Alabama fans and getting him to Tuscaloosa is a priority. The Raleigh, Miss., standout has not yet flipped although another trip to Alabama this weekend could be telling.

Lincoln Kienholz - Ohio State

In recent days, Ohio State and four-star quarterback Brock Glenn parted ways and it could be because the Buckeyes have been targeting Kienholz, who is having a great senior season and could really be a sleeper in this class since he plays in South Dakota. Kienholz is currently committed to Washington but he did schedule this visit to Columbus so it wouldn't be shocking to see a flip happen here.

Rodney Gallagher - Penn State

The Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands four-star receiver has been committed to West Virginia since May and his pledge still stands. If the Mountaineers move on from coach Neal Brown, then Gallagher will have to find a backup plan. Penn State has been showing a good deal of interest, he knows the coaching staff in Happy Valley well and this weekend could set the foundation for a flip if Brown is canned at West Virginia.

Matayo Uiagalelei - USC

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco plays Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday night for the Southern Section championship and so Uiagalelei, who has been looking at a Georgia visit, is expected at the Coliseum for the Notre Dame matchup. Ohio State and Oregon have been the frontrunners for the high four-star defensive end but another USC visit could spark something else to watch.

Walker Lyons - USC

Earlier this season, Lyons said his commitment to Stanford remains strong but that he wanted to see marked improvement heading into the final few months. Instead of looking better, the Cardinal are now 3-8 and have lost four straight. USC has been one of the favorites in Lyons' recruitment and so getting back to campus is definitely something to watch. Turning down Stanford is tough for a Northern California prospect who loves the academics there but the football team is really struggling.

Christopher Johnson - Clemson

Only a few days ago, Johnson had Miami and Ole Miss as his two favorites but then Clemson and Penn State joined the fray. This weekend the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard speedster will take his visit to Clemson after the Tigers have shown much more attention in recent days. The struggles at The U and the uncertain coaching situation at Ole Miss could open up Johnson's thinking even more as Clemson makes its case this weekend.

Damon Wilson - Ohio State

It's starting to feel like Ohio State is taking a step forward in Wilson's recruitment and could be the team to beat over Georgia – with another visit to Columbus coming this weekend for one of the biggest rivalries in any sport. Wilson's relationship with position coach Larry Johnson is one factor here. The Dawgs are absolutely not out of this one but another trip to Ohio State is telling.

Joshua Mickens - Ohio State