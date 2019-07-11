News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 03:58:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Bishop Gorman 4-star WR: "Definitely I like Miami"

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman High WR Rome Odunze says that he’s “looking at Miami seriously,” and he’s talking regularly with Cane coaches.“I’m keeping in touch with coach Stubbs (Taylor Stubblef...

