Bissainthe has put on 13 pounds of muscle, looking for quick impact

Wesley Bissainthe will attend his high school prom May 20.

It probably seems like eons ago the true freshman was roaming the Miami Central High School hallways.

Bissainthe immersed himself in the Kevin Steele defensive playbook after reporting in January, and earned praise today from Steele.

“When you’re supposed to be going to the prom and you’re out here doing this, this is a little different than the prom,” Steele said. “He’s a smart guy and he works at it. He’s grown and grown and grown, and does not truly look like a freshman out there.

“He’s really fast, explosive, has change of direction, has natural instincts. Those are gifts. That helps, makes a coach look smart.”

Bissainthe has worked his way up the depth chart this spring and is in the two-deep at outside linebacker.

“The process, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Bissainthe said after the team’s Tuesday practice. “Coming from Miami Central, we had a difficult defense. Coming here, the defense only gets harder. I’m learning, taking it slow and I believe I’ll get where I want to be soon, real soon.

“I’m learning new coverages, zone coverages, that I’ve never run before. It’s all a new experience.”

Bissainthe plans to be part of the solution to the linebacker issues that have cost Miami the last couple of seasons. He’s worked mainly behind Waynmon Steed this spring and has gotten some first team reps at SAM, and the idea is he can push to start in the fall.

UM also is expected to bring in one or two transfers from the portal to compete as well.

With Steele running a new system and some upgraded personnel, the idea is this can be a formidable middle of the Cane defense instead of a weak area.

“I just go to work every day,” Bissainthe says.

Bissainthe has worked hard to add strength after arriving from high school in January. His progress in that department?

“I’m currently at 205; when I first came in I was 192,” Bissainthe said. “It’s a process, I’m trying to get to 215 by the season.”

While Bissainthe is new to the program, there are returning starters here with Steed, STAR Keontra Smith/Gil Frierson and MLB Corey Flagg.

Overall?

There’s optimism that this linebacker corps will be much improved.

And Bissainthe can be a big part of that.

“You know we’re headed in the right direction just by coming to watch our practice,” Bissainthe says. “I feel my confidence level is high. I can do it, and I’m going to do it.”