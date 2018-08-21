CaneSport.com

Jennings learning from Quarterman, prepared to play
LB BJ Jennings is working as the backup MLB behind Shaq Quarterman.
“I still prepare every day like I could play,” Jennings said following Tuesday’s practice.
Mike Smith also works at middle linebacker as well as WILL.
“I’ve been getting most of the second team (reps),” Jenning said. “Shaq’s been tutoring me since I got here. I sit behind him in the meeting room - it’s always good to have him by my side.”
Jennings said that Quarterman’s advice has been “to stay in my playbook and to play fast, that everything will come with that. That’s the best advice he’s given me.”
What young players have stood out to Jennings on defense?
“Nesta (Silvera) looks pretty good to me, Al Blades, Gurvan Hall looks pretty good too,” Jennings said. “Most of the freshmen that came in, all of them look good, have the potential to be good.”
Of Silvera, Jennings said, “He gets in the backfield a lot. He’s very strong, quick.”
Jennings also said that Blades “is a good coverage corner - he’ll hit you,” adding that Hall (a safety) “will hit you too and can play in coverage.”