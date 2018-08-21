CaneSport.com

LB BJ Jennings is working as the backup MLB behind Shaq Quarterman.

“I still prepare every day like I could play,” Jennings said following Tuesday’s practice.

Mike Smith also works at middle linebacker as well as WILL.

“I’ve been getting most of the second team (reps),” Jenning said. “Shaq’s been tutoring me since I got here. I sit behind him in the meeting room - it’s always good to have him by my side.”

Jennings said that Quarterman’s advice has been “to stay in my playbook and to play fast, that everything will come with that. That’s the best advice he’s given me.”