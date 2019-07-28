News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 20:08:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Blake Baker pleased with Miami Hurricane defense: "We look really fast"

Abdoncyd61tnk8leysun
Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Blake Baker
CaneSport.com
Staff

Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Blake Baker shared his thoughts after Sunday’s practice on how the defense has looked through the opening three fall practices.“We look really fast,” Baker sa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}