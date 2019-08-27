Busy weekend for Blake Baker: Coach faces Gators, then adds to family
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker had his fans full with the Gators on Saturday night.And with a baby boy on Sunday morning.“It’s been awesome - we had a little baby boy and besides being very unco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news