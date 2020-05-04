News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 13:14:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Blake Baker on Mon.: Going position by position, offense's speed "dizzying"

CaneSport.com
Staff

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker said on 560 AM Monday that defending UM’s offense this spring was no ordinary task.Asked to describe Rhett Lashlee’s new offense, he said it’s “dizzying.”“That thi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}