Blake Baker: We want to play as many guys as possible on defense
Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Blake Baker watched his unit stifle the Pitt rush attack on Saturday, holding the Panthers to just 22 yards on 26 carries.And Baker went in depth talking abou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news