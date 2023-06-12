CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami infielder Blake Cyr collected his second Freshman All-America accolade, as he was tabbed a first-team honoree by the NCBWA.

Cyr, who was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American earlier this month, is one of just four ACC standouts represented on the 17-player first team, alongside Duke’s Andrew Healy and James Tallon and NC State’s Cannon Peebles.

A 5-foot-11, 190-pound second baseman, Cyr is one of five rookies nationally with 17 home runs and 63 RBI.

The ACC All-Freshman Team selection finished second on the team in homers, RBI, slugging percentage (.620), and OPS (1.056), trailing only projected first-round draft pick Yohandy Morales.

Cyr also ranked third on the club in batting average (.305), runs (50), walks (37) and on-base percentage (.427).

The Windermere, Fla., native’s 17 home runs are tied for the second-most by a Hurricane freshman in program history, matching Ryan Braun and Phil Lane.

The complete NCBWA Freshman All-American Teams can be viewed HERE.