CaneSport.com

Blake James: On the process of hiring Diaz and where it goes from here
Athletic Director Blake James addressed the hiring of Manny Diaz as the new Cane coach on Monday afternoon on WQAM.“I think everyone was disappointed, upset, not happy with what happened Thursday n...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news