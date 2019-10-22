News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 12:35:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Blake James on Tuesday: We could easily be 5-2, as an optimist 7-0

CaneSport.com
Staff

CLICK HERE FOR WHAT JAMES WAS TALKING ABOUT ON MONDAYOn Tuesday afternoon Athletic Director Blake James spoke more about his view of where the football program stands with the team off to a poor st...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}