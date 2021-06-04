Blake James addresses scholarship numbers and name, image and likeness

University of Miami Director of Athletics Blake James recently addressed scholarship limitation issues.

And it’s a major problem.

As it stands, teams can only have 85 football players on the roster and take 25 recruits per cycle. With the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility, rosters are set to balloon to over 100 unless some sort of legislation is put in place.

“It will work itself out through time,” James said on 560 AM. “The best want to compete against the best.

“In my opinion we have to make some adjustments in a sport like football, where you have that number 25 and whether that means we get additionals back for guys who turn pro early or guys go medical or whatever it is. We’ve been pushing that from our conference perspective at the national level-it hasn’t gained traction yet. I do think we are going to have to make an adjustment in football on the 25 initials,”

Another issue: the transfer portal, which has ballooned.

“I think there is going to have to be a market correction,” James said. “Unfortunately there are going to be a lot of young people that do not wind up with a landing spot for the typo landing spot they thought they were going to get. … People always think the grass is greener on the other side.

“There is only so many scholarships. With the amount of numbers that are going in there I don’t know where everyone is going to wind up landing. A sport like football, we are at our 25 initials right now.”

James also spoke about the name, image and likeness legislation that is set to take hold July 1. That will allow Miami players to benefit financially with local businesses and the like.

“We are preparing for July 1 to come, and for our young people to have the ability to monetize their name, image and likeness,” James said. “We are just doing what we can to educate, are in the process of finalizing a third party that will assist us and them in that process. We look forward to seeing what this looks like.”

There is still a chance that there will be some sort of NCAA or national regulations put in place before July 1.

“I would like to see that be in place,” James said. “Unfortunately I don’t think it will (by then). I do think we need to have a national approach. There are a lot of different conversations going on. Between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022 I do think there will be national legislation that is put in place. That’s the right thing we are all going to be competing against each other on the same field.”

With Miami an international market, the Canes might have a built-in advantage regardless.

“We will create a lot of opportunities for our young people to capitalize,” James said. “Other markets may not have that same type of business culture and approach.

“For a student looking at these type of opportunities there is not a better place to be than a place like Miami given the international market we are in and how this market is continuing to grow. I think it will be a real advantage for young people to be in a market like Miami and to be able to take advantage of the business opportunities that exist.”

There is no national standard right now, so it is sort of like the Wild West. Florida is one of the states that has passed the legislation that will allow players like the D'Eric King to start making money from their name, image and likeness.

“There are still some things we have to work out,” James said. “We will kind of find out some of those things that need to be better defined as we go forward. … This is the law. This is not you are talking to NCAA investigators, this is you are talking to the police or the FBI (if things are not done properly). Are there going to be some things we have to get some interpretation on or have ironed out? Yeah, there will probably be some people that try to circumvent the law, there always are. That’s why the most important thing for us is to really educate our young people. … If we are going to give our young people this opportunity let’s make sure they are the ones actually getting the money, not being swindled out of the money by someone who does not have their best interest at heart.”

James also said that “inevitably it (NIL) will” affect recruiting.

“That is part of the challenge,” he said. “I’m interested to see where national legislation ends up going. … There will be some that make it totally a financial decision (on where to go to college). But I think after that initial period that the market will kind of check itself and people will recognize `hey, this may not be the moneymaker for every single student athlete that some in the media have made out to be.’ Even the stars maybe aren’t going to be making the same amount of money that some have made it out to be.”