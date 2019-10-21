Athletic Director Blake James gave first-year head coach Manny Diaz a vote of confidence on Monday evening.

That's despite UM's 3-4 start and fans not exactly embracing the way things are going.

“We are seven games in,” James said on 560 AM. “Manny is doing the things he needs to do to build a program for long term success. Some of it we will not see until after recruiting signing days. I will say I feel 100 percent as confident in the decision today as I did back when we made it in December. It is frustrating to lose games—I hate losing and I know Manny hates losing—they are going to do what they need to do to put themselves in position to win every game with the understanding that we are not going to win every game. That is part of football. The teams that we line up against are doing everything they can to win games as well. It is going to be a battle week in and week out. Manny has the full support of myself and our full institution."

James added “I am very confident in his ability to take this program where we all want it to go and that is competing for ACC and National Championships. The games haven’t gone the way that we would have drawn it up but the future is one that we all are confident in where it is going and Manny is the guy to take us there.”

James said of where the football program goes from here that the team simply needs to take a one-game-at-a-time-approach and keep building.

“I think the reality is that we are 3-4 and we need to focus on the remaining five games and do everything we can to win each and every one of those,” James said. “It is a disappointing journey to this point. You can look at each one of our losses and I think you can realistically say that if this play went the way that it normally would, then we would end up in a different spot. While you could say that we could be 7-0 or 5-2 or whatever it is, the reality is that we are 3-4 and that is what we are moving forward from. We have five games ahead of us starting with Pittsburgh.”

James also stressed that he's aware of just how important the football program is in the big picture for fans and alumni.

“Football is the biggest piece of the puzzle and everyone here understands that, starting with President (Julio) Frenk and the board of trustees,” James said. “Everyone recognizes the important role that football plays in the overall success of our athletic program. Part of that is making sure that our facilities are on par with the rest of the country. I think with the improvements made, we have put it to a point where a kid is going to come in here and not be able to check the box…The investment we have made positions us well for the future, but it is an investment that never stops. The bar continues to be raised. The minute we finish one project, we have to be starting another…Manny and I are in regular communication. I think Manny would say that we have everything we need for football to be successful.”