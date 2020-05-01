News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 17:31:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Blake James: Four different models of what football might look like in fall

CaneSport.com
Staff

Miami Hurricanes Athletic Director Blake James said Friday on The Paul Finebaum Show that the ACC is “looking at a lot of modeling” as it pertains to what the future might look like.“Whether it’s t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}