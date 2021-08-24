Blake James: Many details still to be worked out in 3 conference alliance

It’s unclear right now just how the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 alliance might affect future Miami Hurricanes scheduling.

Or when fans might start seeing the benefits of the alliance.

This evening Miami Hurricanes Athletic Director Blake James was asked the impact of the alliance on Miami.

“I think that’s still to be defined,” James said on 560 AM. “We’ve aligned ourselves with likeminded schools with the same kind of shared values, what you want the student-athlete experience to look like.

“There’s still a lot of details to be worked out in all of this.”

With UM having a strong brand nationally, James says he already spoke with an AD “in one of those leagues who said we want a game with you guys as soon as possible.”

But James said Miami has no openings for football until 2027, and he stressed the alliance does not have a financial component.

“The announcement was to put a stake in the ground and bring together 41 institutions that have the same vision of what that student-athlete experience should look like.”

TICKETS STILL REMAIN FOR ‘BAMA

James said there are still tickets available on UM’s end for the Alabama game.

“We’re going to have a great showing there both in the stands and on the field,” James said.

FULL CAPACITY AT HOME

James said he anticipates full capacity at home Miami Hurricanes game this season.

“We’ve gotten a great response from our supporters in buying season tickets,” James said. “It’s going to be an exciting time at Hard Rock Stadium.”