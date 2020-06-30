CaneSport - Blake James on Tuesday: Plan remains to have college football this fall

Blake James on Tuesday: Plan remains to have college football this fall
Miami Hurricanes athletic director Blake James said Tuesday that he is cautiously optimistic there will be a fall football season even as COVID-19 cases spike nationally.James shared his thoughts o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news