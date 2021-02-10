Blake James: Once UNC video surfaced, decision to postpone came quickly
Blake James said Wednesday on 560 AM that Miami’s basketball team traveled to North Carolina on Sunday for the planned game that was then postponed two hours prior to tipoff.The reason: A video tha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news