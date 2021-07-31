Blake James tackles conference expansion and where things may be heading

Miami Hurricanes Athletic Director Blake James broke down his thoughts on conference expansion and more on WQAM.

With the news that Oklahoma and Texas are departing the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference beginning in 2025 or sooner, James said “Like everyone I was a little shocked, probably in a little disbelief. Thought maybe there was a little bit more being made out of it then what was really there. But as this played out it is something that appears is going to happen. … That’s something that will definitely impact the future of college athletics at some level.’’

So is James worried about the stability of the ACC moving forward?

“No, I have great confidence in our membership, have great alignment, a great commissioner in Jim Phillips,” James said.

He also hinted its possible that the ACC could expand down the road, saying “It’s natural obviously when you have that out there, but there hasn’t been any specific talk about any specific schools or anything like that.

“Everyone was in shock a little over a week ago when this news broke. You always want to be looking at what’s best. We have great alignment in our league. You really saw that play out last year in the COVID year, how the ACC really led the approach to how we would play football. So given the alignment we have in the league, the great communication we have, we’ll continue to do things that are best for the ACC, best for the student-athlete experience and have full confidence that commissioner Phillips will work with our presidents and chancellors and athletic directors to continue to position the ACC to be the premier college athletic conference.”

Certainly with the Big 12 seeming to be in trouble, James said “it’s hard to know right now” how things will play out.

James also spoke about the American Athletic Conference. Is that a threat with the Big 12 accusing the AAC of tampering to try and ruin the Big 12, per an ESPN report?

“Everyone has got to do what’s best for their conference,” James said. “My focus is on Miami and the ACC. We have a great alignment - if there’s an expansion of our conference it will be something that makes sense for us collectively as a group. What the AAC does really is something they have to focus on what’s best for those schools. Obviously a lot of great schools in that conference that I’m sure would like to be viewed at a much higher level. I think they’ve made that very clear in a lot of the comments they’ve made, and understandably so. Everyone at every level wants to compete to be the very best and wants to position themselves to be in position to be the best and I’m sure the schools in the AAC are going to view this as an opportunity to continue to push their, I guess it was Power 6 before is one of the mantras they used, push that forward.

“If I was athletic director at one of those schools I’m sure I’d be supporting that move. Really, my concern is Miami and the ACC conference and what we do to best position ourselves for long term success.’’

James also touched on the NCAA and its future as it relates to the Power Five conferences, saying “We all have to recognize we as members of the NCAA are part of the Association and help drive where things go, It’s really upon all of us to make sure the changes that need to be made are made. I think we’ve done a poor job in communicating what it means to be a student-athlete. Talking about name, image and likeness, which came into play, my personal opinion is we could have done a lot of things a long time ago when you look back to the video games and jersey sales that would have really helped address this issue before we got to the point we are with this situation. Do I think the NCAA could do more? Without a doubt. With that said I think there are a lot of us on campuses that need to push the main office in Indianapolis to do more. If they’re not going to do what we need them to do, then we have to look at what’s best for our institutions in our case within the ACC. We have got to work with the office in Indianapolis to make sure they’re meeting the expectations of the membership and I don’t think we’ve always done a very good job of that. Compounding that is I don’t think we’ve necessarily communicated some of the changes and how it’s evolved being a student-athlete from even five years ago.”