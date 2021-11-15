Blake James terminated by University of Miami

Blake James has been terminated by the University of Miami. A search for his replacement has begun.

The move has been in motion for several weeks ever since University President Julio Frenk dispatched his top aides, Chief of Staff Rudy Fernandez and Senior Advisor Joe Echevarria, to do an evaluation of an athletic department that was struggling when the curtain was drawn back.

The downfall of the football program this season turned Miami into a punch line nationally and that created a sense of urgency to retool the athletic department into a modern day enterprise.

The question became whether James had the tool box to usher in such major reform.

Monday Frenk made it official that the University no longer believed that to be the case.

The future of football coach Manny Diaz is also obviously in doubt.

“I want to thank Blake for his years of service to the University of Miami,” University of Miami President Julio Frenk said. “Paired with The U’s storied history in intercollegiate sports, the enhancements Blake championed—in areas ranging from student-athlete support and academic achievement to community outreach and facility upgrades—give us a solid foundation on which to build.”

CaneSport first reported of the new initiative last month.

Things had long been getting lax and stale at the Hecht Athletic and Schwartz Centers. The department was begging for a new vision.

UM is looking at substantially increasing its athletic budget and entering into the most expensive coaching contracts it has ever seen. If things go well, Miami athletics will emerge on the other side as a dynamic brand again.

Fernandez has been heading up a task force that has been carving out that future, a group that has included Mastec CEO Jose Mas, who happens to also be a trustee of the University, in an advisory role. Several other local business leaders have also been anonymously participating in meetings and planning sessions.

The Miami athletics budget is believed to be comfortably over $100 million right now.

That's a major business by any measure. And that number would significantly grow as a result of an increased university commitment that would be needed to allow the program to be competitive again on the national landscape.

Miami has the money to do what it needs to do, buoyed by the success of its U Health division and overall University profitability.

It is finding the will to spend it on athletics and feel comfortable doing so.

There is an understanding that a greater investment in things such as quality and more seasoned coaches and personnel in general within the athletic department must be made and that those individuals then must be given the resources to succeed in their jobs.

James' ultimate downfall began with his abrupt hiring of Manny Diaz three years ago without a coaching search and the results have not been very good from the 6-7 record and losses to FIU and Louisiana Tech in year one, to a record 778-yard offensive day by North Carolina in a blowout home loss and then a season-ending loss to Oklahoma State in year 2, to the 5-5 record so far this season.

Diaz had never won anything as a coach. He had been fired from the biggest job he ever had by Mack Brown at Texas. He wasn't known as a great recruiter. And he was on his way to Temple to cut his teeth as a head coach which was a major breakthrough for him and would have been a job with much fewer demands and much less pressure. It was unfair to him as well as the University to place him in the head coach's office.

But everything was not always bad during James tenure which is why he lasted eight years despite the struggles of the football program.

During James’ tenure as athletics director, which began in 2013, Miami student-athletes and teams captured five NCAA individual championships, six ACC team titles, and 71 individual ACC titles. The Spring 2021 semester marked the 15th consecutive semester in which Miami student-athletes averaged a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA and the University’s most recent NCAA Graduation Success Rate was 94 percent. In addition, Miami has made significant facility enhancements, including the $40 million Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility, the Jimmy and Kim Klotz Baseball Player Development Center, and the Schwartz Center for Athletic Excellence.

James also served in several ACC and NCAA leadership roles and earned national recognition from his peers during his time with the Hurricanes.

“It has been an honor to lead Miami athletics and to be a part of such a world-class institution,” said James. “I am proud of the work that we have done together, though I know there is still more yet to be achieved. I want to thank our University leadership, our athletics staff, our coaches, and especially our incredible student-athletes for their commitment to excellence and for believing in what the University of Miami can accomplish. I wish the Canes nothing but the best and look forward to my next endeavors.”

Jennifer Strawley, the University’s deputy director of athletics, will serve as interim athletics director during the search period, which is not expected to take long.

Prior to being named AD, James served as Interim Athletics Director and Senior Associate AD for Development and Ticket Operations at UM, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of development, ticket sales and ticket operations. Prior to that he had spent seven years at the University of Maine, where he began as Senior Associate Athletic Director before being elevated to Director of Athletics, serving from 2005 to 2010.

Prior to his stint at Maine, James worked in athletic development at Providence College. James began his athletic career at UM, working in ticket sales, corporate sales and athletic development. In 1995, he was hired as Miami’s Director of Ticket Sales, serving in that capacity until 1997, when he was named an athletic development officer at the University of Nebraska. He returned to Miami in 1998 as the Director of Major Gifts and Corporate Sales and was promoted to the Director of Athletic Development at Miami in 2000 before moving on to Providence in 2002.

Now James will be looking for his next place of employment.