When word started to circulate that Miami Athletic Director Blake James was going to appear on radio station 790 The Ticket / 560 The Joe Monday afternoon, host Marc Hochman began to get flooded with messages from fans demanding that he not ask the softball questions that might be typical of interviews on Miami's Flagship station.

Hochman and co-host Channing Crowder promised to ask James the tough questions. They gave it their best shot.

Blake are you feeling the swirl (anger of the fans)?

"Any time you have a season end that way, nobody is happy. It is understandable nobody in the fan base is happy. That is the reality of the business. When you under perform it is going to get people upset and they are going to want changes and we need to make changes. Obviously we made one on Friday that was a big step in addressing our lack of offensive production, a clear issue for us. We will continue to push forward. "

How do you answer fans that you are to blame, that the football program has declined in your seven years as athletic director, that you are the one who should be on thin ice?

"It's understandable that they are going to point the finger at someone.obviously I am the head of the program and things start at the top. It is my responsibility to make sure I am giving Manny full support and resources. If you are going to point fingers and if it is at me, that is part of the job I signed up for, part of the game that we play."

Talk about evaluating people. What goes into your evaluation of any coach you hire?

"You look at everything. Obviously wins and losses are key. At the end of the day, everyone knows what we are doing on every given game day. But there is a lot more. What is the performance of the individuals? What are we doing to develop the young people in our program? But the easiest thing is the won-loss column. That's the one that is the most important. We need to get better."

People look at losses and they think the Athletic Director doesn't care as much as they do, heads need to roll. How do people see visible signs that you are not pleased versus what they see to be typical athletic director speak?

"That's one of the challenges of the position. It goes back and forth. There is a part of the fan base, not the entire fan base, I have gotten some more positive emails, but that has a scorcher philosophy. Let's clean house on everyone. I understand that approach. I don't think it works if we are going to build a program that anyone who has passion for the University of Miami.....you can't just be firing people. Finishing with three straight losses like we did is not OK. There are a lot of positives we can take out of what the team accomplished this year and we have addressed the biggest problem, which obviously was lack of offensive performance."

A lot of people are asking would you add a position for another set of eyes and the person they are asking about the most is Alonzo Highsmith.

"We have a number of ops people. Manny talked to me about a chief of staff position when he got the job. The number one thing right now is to get the right offensive coordinator in here and get this offense being productive. When you look at the numbers where we were offensively and where we were defensively it is at two ends of the spectrum. Our defense is in the top 25 in every major category. Our offense is in the bottom third and in some cases bottom 10 in the country in terms of some statistical categories. At the end of the day is that something that might happen in the future, yeah it is something Manny has brought up. But in the bigger picture we need to get an offensive coordinator. We aren't going to win many games if we can't score points."

Can you explain what the hiring process will be of this new OC?

"I have been talking to Manny quite a bit. He has shared some things with me. He is looking both collegiately and professionally and what makes the most sense. I am supporting him in going out and getting the right person for the job. I don't know what exactly that person will do other than that I think they will be able to capitalize on the talent on our team, specifically we have to get points. You have to get touchdowns. We need to find someone who will help us get in the end zone. You hear the spread thrown around here and there. I am sure it will be some form of what someone else did in the spread. We have a lot of very talented young men and we need to capitalize on their abilities at a higher level."

How do you assess your two recent head coach hires in Mark Richt and Manny Diaz?

"This program was in a much better spot when Mark left than when he got here. All you can ask of an individual when you hand them the baton is to carry it to a better spot. The program operationally, how we do things, the facilities, he pushed on every category of our football program. We got better under Mark.

"A lot of coaches, the first few years things don't go the way they wanted them to. Manny''s year one didn't go the way he expected or I expected or the way our fans expected. It has to get better. The University of Miami can't be a 6-7 program. We can't lose the types of games we lost this year. I am working with Manny to get the structure and support in place to make sure this doesn't happen.

"I am going to do whatever needs to be done to put Manny in the best position possible. If it is helping our program, I am fine having the finger pointed at me. We have some work to do. I am going to do what I can do to support Manny and make sure we are operating at a much higher level next year. We can't be a 6-7 program. Nobody is happy at 6-7. I get it that people want heads to roll. Fans want to see their team succeed at the highest level. I want to see the team succeed at highest level."

Are you on thin ice?

"Everybody is always evaluated on the results and expectations of your job. That's not for me to determine. That's an evaluation for the President. I have great support from him and the institution and our board. I will continue to do the best I can to put our institution in the best light and win as many games as possible."